The Social and Economic Council (SER) believes that the government should do more to improve the position of young people. In a Friday morning published report the SER advises the new coalition to introduce a so-called generation test. This allows various ministries to examine the consequences of policy choices for youth generations. The SER also states that there is a need for a youth strategy and argues for more money to help young people move forward.

The SER, an important adviser to the cabinet, makes these recommendations after the council asked respondents aged 16 to 34 how they experience their lives and whether they are given sufficient opportunities to develop. Based on this, the Council concludes that the cabinet should do more to encourage youth. The problems that young people experience lead to the postponement of crucial moments in life, such as having a first child or living together.

According to the council, mental pressure among students, schoolchildren, young workers and parents has increased, partly because of debts built up in the loan system. Many young people also struggle with access problems to the housing market: students spend 40 to 56 percent of their income on rent and 20 to 40 percent of first-time buyers have a higher mortgage than responsible. The climate crisis is also a critical point: many young people feel too little involved in the climate and energy transition. They also fear that they will have to pay for the climate crisis.

Compared to a comparable study from 2019, the position of many young people has deteriorated rather than improved. This is partly due to the corona crisis, which, according to the SER, has increased the inequality of opportunity among young people in education. Despite the tight labor market, it is difficult for the lower educated to find a suitable job.