The end of the year celebrations are just around the corner and with them it’s time to take out party looksrescue the most elegant clothes in the closet and incorporate a touch of shine with crystals or sequins. Probably one of the most elegant nights of the year in which there will be no shortage of superstition, -also when dressing-, and where the always elegant black will continue to be the great favorite in a wide variety of versions.

Boho dresses will be a guarantee of success, as the season’s shows proved. Movement, elegance and a touch of drama that will make a difference, this being one of the few novelties that are incorporated into the selection of garments to say goodbye to 2024 and sharing space with the tuxedo-type suit. «You can borrow a men’s suit, very trendy, or opt for a classic suit combined with a lace bodysuit. A velvet blazer will also provide an ideal touch,” he explains. Victor Whitestylist of celebrities like Saura Sea either Silvia Abascal. The expert assures that social networks can be a great source of inspiration and is firmly committed to incorporating a “masculine air” following the norm that large brands such as YSL, Jacquemus either Loewe.

Calzedonia sequin pants, Saint Laurent show, Redondo Brand vinyl pants and Bimani sequin dress; Corset by Beatriz de la Cámara (€735) and sequin skirt by Bimani (€150)



It is a time of celebration and the colors we wear these days are a good example of this. He gold and silver They become essential when the Christmas spirit arrives, although, however, experts predicted other options to go a little out of the ordinary, leaving room for burgundy, green or even pink. “He magenta It will make a difference and you can also go for chocolate brown, -the color 2025-“, although black will be the main protagonist. “It is always elegant and effective and so you can play with shine in the accessories,” recommends the stylist. In Redondo Brandbrand led by Jorge Redondo and specialized in party and bridal dresses are also clear that black, glitter and velvet are the great kings, one more year, at this time of year, but the designer add the “cherry” color, an intense and somewhat dark red, to the festive color palette: «this year there is room for this color, we have seen it with one of our outfits with vinyl pantsit has been the great best seller.

Everything in red

Lace bra and bodysuit by Chantelle (€54.95), set by Etam and bodysuit by Yamamay (€39.95)



Red is a color always present on the last night of the year, associated with “happiness, passion, success and good fortune” and the tradition of wearing underwear of this color to attract that “good luck.” A trend in this case that experts associate with superstition but to which large lingerie brands such as Chantelle, Yamamay or Intimissimi They always come together with a proposal in which lace and transparencies are not lacking.









last minute

Jorge Redondo He says that there are clients who also choose to have the clothes they will wear that night custom made: “every year they tend to resort to those special pieces to debut them and be exclusive,” explains the designer; although it is not usually the general rule and on these dates the latest time prevails: «⁠CMore and more we leave everything to the last minute“Even wedding looks, we live more in the moment.” A last hour that he also talks about Laura Corsiniin front of Bimanione of the fashion brands of the moment with a wide party and guest collection. «Not only are they looking for those last details that perfect their Christmas looks, They also acquire the total look for celebrations». For these laggards, the best advice will be to look in the wardrobe and go for basics like the LBD, -Little black dress-, combined with striking jewelry, a special collar like the ones proposed by Bimani, a brocade or velvet jacket or glitter accessories to achieve a style worthy of saying goodbye to the year. A festive tone that can also be achieved with stockings, another infallible at this time of year. «The classic mesh, rhombus and polka dots return with a festive touch by adding sparkles or glitter details. Lace pantyhose are also having a great reception and will even be worn in red,” they explain from Calzedonia one of the main brands of this type of products.

The expert touch

Parfois glitter bow (€8.99); Gold blazer with bow from Trucco (€140) and bow-shaped earrings from El Corte Inglés (€9.99)



Corsini He is clear, “to say goodbye to the year you have to go for looks that do not go unnoticed.” Bows are other details in trend for this date, in hair, in clothing in the form of sophisticated bows or even in jewelry with earrings as protagonists, we will find them in the proposals of large chains such as Mango, Zara or Parfois. Betting on clothes in which you feel like yourself “and not disguised” and that are also comfortable are two of the maxims on which experts converge. Footwear is also important, with comfort prevailing here, whether with or without heels; and with interesting alternatives at ground level between ballerinas and Venezias, so popular in recent seasons from brands such as Cayumas or Flabellus. Others like Martinelli either MIM They have in their catalog heels with festive air and even options to customize your own shoes like the ones they propose from Uniqshoes.

Goodbye tie

Men also relax the dress code. Hackett tuxedo jacket (€899), Calavera cufflinks by Scalpers (€49.90) and Martinelli glitter slipper (€159.95)



While for them that comfort is raised even further, dispensing with accessories such as bow ties and ties, -unless the label requires it-, and putting the focus on special pieces such as jackets with proposals such as those found in Hackett either Scalpers. “Jeans, a white shirt and a velvet blazer is the winning look,” says Víctor Blanco. If you have to wear a suit and the meeting allows it, the expert recommends reducing the formality by combining it “with a high collar and sneakers in black or white”In addition, an original piece of jewelry in the form of a watch, ring or cufflinks can add a touch of personality to the style.

There is also a sustainable and functional part Throughout this proposal, immersed in the need for a more committed fashion, the garments must have multiple uses and adapt to different contexts. They do not go out of style and find their maximum in versatility and comfort, leaving aside those forced, uncomfortable or unsheltered looks in the middle of winter or impossible shoes because being cold, being dressed up or not being able to walk is nothing for 2025; We agree on that.