“Avatar 2” It has hit theaters after 13 years of waiting. hand in hand James Cameron, the film seems to have enchanted the public for the visual spectacle that takes place in Pandora, despite its criticized story with alleged racist overtones. The collection of the plot is only proof of the good reception of the audience, for which a reasonable question that circulates is the following: when do the next sequels arrive? However, there is bad news about it.

“Avatar 2” came to movie theaters to revive the successful James Cameron saga. Photo: composition LR/Disney

James Cameron Delivers Bad News About ‘Avatar’ Sequels

Of course, we know that Cameron has finished filming “Avatar 3”, so now everything comes down to post-production work. Regarding the rest of the films in the franchise, the outlook is somewhat more complicated, but this did not stop Disney from announcing release dates: “Avatar 3” by December 20, 2024, “Avatar” 4 and 5 for December 2026 and 2028, respectively.

However, that illusion seems to remain in a limbo of unexpected changes. This was revealed by the filmmaker in an interview with The Wrap (via The Direct).

“These stories exist. We know exactly what we are doing. We know what these movies are going to be. We just have to go through the process of making them. Ideally, “Avatar 3” should be released within two years. Ideally, “Avatar 4” should be released three years later. And a couple of years later “Avatar 5” comes out. So we won’t be away from the market,” he expressed.

In such a context, we can expect to see “Avatar 4” in theaters until 2027, while “Avatar 5” would still hit the big screen in 2029.

“Avatar 2”, a success for James Cameron

The world of Pandora was a revelation 13 years ago and now, with the premiere of “El camino del agua”, the successful status of the James Cameron saga is reaffirmed. According to a recent report by Variety, this sequel has reached 1.4 billion dollars worldwide.

With this in mind, “Avatar 2” has positioned itself among the top 15 highest-grossing world premieres in history.