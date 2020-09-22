” Nobody can

go as far as she

at tea time

every day at 5 p.m. “

This does not seem obvious at first glance. If what we read in “Tea time” is part of the words of “her” reported in the book, it looks like it does not go very far.

Ordinary complaints:

” Sometimes

I feel banged up ”.

Harmless fantasies:

” If I had known,

I would have done the scream queen

In a horror movie “

Not really crazy desires:

“I dream of a blackout”

This intrusive chatter, punctuated by this “no one can …”, a quatrain that comes back like a refrain, installs us in a somewhat condescending familiarity with “her”, and we do not really notice the moment when it has shifted towards other thing. The banalities, the final sentences, the verbal revolts, we have all heard them:

” I do not do

In the lace “

“1,2,3,4!

I’m the type

To tell my 4 truths “

” I hope

That we are in the process of

To write history “

This daily noise of voices, which, as we can see, makes a point of presenting itself as having things to say, coming out of the banality at the time of the utterance of the most boring clichés, Christophe Fiat excels at capturing it, filtering it and to recycle it in the ambient air of writing and performance. It is already not that simple. Fortunately, “Tea time” goes much further. We see there building a character who can regress towards childhood memories or embark on excess, delirium, madness. Go very far, do not “get in the lace”, and “tell your four truths”.

What does she say at tea time? She can talk about the phallus and logocentrism, the transformation of women into cyborgs, Derrida in New York, the Cicciolina, Colossus, the firefighter robot, meetings on Tinder, Greta Thunberg, much of other stuff. Uncontrolled logorrhea? Not so sure. There is a management of the power of emission in this text, acting cleverly on the reader – one should say the listener -, and an order manifesting a vision of the person and of the world. Above all, behind the hypnotic spell, punctuated by the obsessive “no one goes as far as she …”, looms the portrait of one and all women. Frustrations and renunciations, revolts, anger, pleasures emerge from the normalized and bourgeois break of tea time. They go too far.

Christophe Fiat, of whom we know the importance of oralization in his work, builds with “Tea time” a time of unlimited diving, punctuated irregularly, moving from confidence to proclamation, from the apart to the slogan, from the whisper to the proclamation. Performed readings are scheduled. Readers cannot be encouraged too much to attend, if they can, and, in the meantime, to read this energetic text.

