The phrase “administration” is it a part of the vocabulary of poetry. Naive query, will probably be stated, however the very wording of the title of Dominique Quélen’s newest e-book, “The administration of widespread areas”, might make one consider the agenda of an meeting of co-owners. The technical drawing reproduced on the duvet – a faucet that we’ll see “in thought” – reinforces the impression. What if, quite the opposite, the aim was to affirm that we’re certainly “on the coronary heart of the guts” (as Anne Kawala stated) of poetry? At the least if we take into account that poetry because the artwork of questioning what its language may be.

That is certainly the case with that of Dominique Quélen, who publishes collections comparable to “Normal statements” or “Components of language”. The importation of administrative, political, technical or college discourse within the subject of poetry has the impact not solely of blocking too many makes an attempt to mud off the “poetic outdated age”, however of pushing again the borders of those “areas”. widespread ”.

Dominique Quélen describes an area “the place objects are linked to one another solely as a result of it’s closed”. House whose parts may be linked, eliminated, paired, can change which means and usefulness. An area that may be understood as that of the world and the phrases that designate it, the place an act “translating our actions into phrases or ideas”, may be an occasion, an “inauguration”, in response to the phrase created by the writer.

“Based on what we identify with out designating or designate with out naming the reply modifications in nature.” The “administration of widespread areas” thus goals to query the circulation of thought on this panorama, and the powerlessness of the discourse “Overwhelmed by what we now have to say we’re silent, we are saying. No sentences, nothing. The target then is to “wedge one thing or take away a wedge and create a recreation”.

To shift, to create play, it’s the vertiginous challenge of this e-book, its “displaced topic”. At occasions taking the appearances of a scholarly linguistic presentation, it brings its proposals again to the elementary of actuality, clothesline , sole, brush, shorts, pants. The “recreation” then rearms the exhausted custom of discourse on the connection between phrases and issues. Bernard Quélen pushes the act to the acute, “provides his all”, playful and anxious, types out, “tidies up” the house.

The result’s this unusual e-book, by which the reader immerses himself as in a narrative of exploration, an journey novel, or a riddle. It accumulates “perils, risks, obstacles”. Will we arrive safely? The entire stake of poetry is there.