A year ago something very important for the world of cinema was announced, an official sequel to I’m legendthat film that had Will Smith in a leading role in a post apocalyptic world. The participation of one of the current renowned actors has even been confirmed, Michael B Jordanwho will have a certain role of great importance.

After a long time of being announced, the writer of the original film, Akiva Goldsman, returns for the second part, mentioning some details of what is going to be included in the tape. It would even be based on the popular The Last of Usfranchise that for these moments premieres week by week episodes of its series in live action.

Here comment:

This will start a few decades later than the first. I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just after the apocalypse but also after a lapse of 20-30 years. You see how the Earth reclaims the world, and there is something beautiful in the question of, as man is no longer the main tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they will go up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless. We go back to Matheson’s original book and alternate ending instead of the ending published in the original movie. Matheson was talking about the man’s time on the planet as the dominant species coming to an end. That’s something really interesting that we’re going to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.

For now, there has been no talk of an estimated release date. Nor the role it will have Michael B. Jordan, who will co-star with Will Smith.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It will certainly be great to see these characters back. So clearly I want to see that second part. Will have to wait for more information.