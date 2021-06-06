While the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin will continue at the beginning of next year, the manga is another story. Hajime isayama already showed readers how things will end.

Although it seems that this mangaka He was not entirely satisfied with how this work closed. At least that is what some leaks suggest, but talking about the subject would fall into the realm of spoilers. It is something that we will try to avoid as much as possible in this note.

Shingeki no Kyojin ending doesn’t convince fans

This is why some suggest that there should be a sequel to the series. Especially since there are things that could have been told better, especially in regard to Ymir Y The day, which would allow the introduction of new characters with different motivations.

A continuation could also show more about everyone involved, and give them the proper background. Especially the relationships that were given over time.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Hajime Isayama tells his secrets about the ending

But something that has disappointed some is that the characters who survived the denouement of Shingeki no Kyojin they were not rewarded for their efforts.

Others believe that the theme of Titans should be maintained, with new ideas from Isayama and a creative team. The latter seems difficult, since generally the manga are the work of a single author. Ultimately, the decision to continue rests with this mangaka.

Some ideas on how the series’ story might follow

There are also those who ask for a better resolution for the fate of characters such as my house Y Levi arckerman, as well as Armin arlert. Something that could help a sequel is the jumps in the narrative.

That is something in which he does very well Hajime isayama, and proved it on more than one occasion. So the idea that a continuation can be handled in that way is valid. To all this, what does the own mangaka?

From what the author of Shingeki no Kyojin, his original plan was to finish the series and pursue other projects. There was no mention of a sequel.

Unless you have changed your mind in that regard, nothing can be expected. Certainly, some facts from the manga could lend themselves to that, but it is not at all certain. The article where these ideas are mentioned points out that inspiration from the real world is not lacking, but it is something very speculative.

Fountain.



