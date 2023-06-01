It was released a couple of years ago resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citya film that would mean a restart for the saga in theaters, thus leaving aside the stories in which he starred Jovovich mile. However, although it promised to be faithful to video games, it ended up being a critical disaster, and it seems that its creators did not capture those facts.

Through a new report, he talks about the local government of Canada has secured a cash investment of $11 million for 20 projects in the area of Sudbury. One of them would bear the name of Umbrella Chronicleswhich is being developed by the film company Raccoon HG Film Productionsresponsible for the tape 2021.

Something that draws attention and affirms the rumor in some way, is that in the part of Sudbury The first film adaptation of the reboot has been recorded, so the clues found by the media would make sense. That means, that they would still have hope, and because of the name, it is possible that this time the second video game will be the protagonist.

For now Capcom has been somewhat quiet with film projects, that’s because it has not only gone wrong with Resident Evil, since also at the time a tape of Monster Hunter which did not turn out well. Maybe they want to take a much darker approach this time. It will be a matter of time for the information to be confirmed or denied.

Remember that the first film is available on HBO Max.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: It seems that they did not understand the response from critics and fans, but somehow it can be understandable on the monetary issue. Let’s remember that although Milla’s tapes were terrible, at least they managed to generate millions at the box office.