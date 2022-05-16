margot robbie She has participated in films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” or “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and now she will be the protagonist of the live-action version of “Barbie”. All these projects have undoubtedly made her one of the most popular actresses today.

That is why, while the franchise of “Pirates of the Caribbean” has seen its sixth installment paused due to the trial it has been facing Johnny Deppthe possibility has arisen, by the same producer Jerry Bruckheimerthat Depp is replaced by Robbie.

Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe. Photo: AFP

Margot Robbie as pirate

During a conversation with The Sunday Times, the producer of the franchise, Jerry Bruckheimerassured that they are currently working on two scripts for “pirates of the caribbean 6″.

One of these has Margot Robbie as the protagonist , while the other does not. He did not provide more details about the second script, but it is speculated that the producer is awaiting the resolution of the trial of Johnny Depp for a possible return of Jack Sparrow, although it should be noted that Depp assured that he would not play the drunken pirate again.

Johnny Depp achieved worldwide success with “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Photo: Walt Disney

In the last five years there has been talk of different alternatives for the continuation of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, and two were the most outstanding. One is a reboot by filmmaker Craig Mazin, and the other is a film starring Margot Robbie and based on the books by Christina Hodson.

However, to date, neither of them has been made official, so it would only be necessary to wait for a statement to be provided announcing which story will continue with the franchise of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.