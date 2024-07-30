Friday the 13th is one of the most important films in slasher horror cinema. In this way, it is not a big surprise that the work starring Jason Voorhees has inspired other filmmakers. In this way, it has been revealed that In A Violent Naturewhich has been the talk of the town since its release a few weeks ago, will have a sequel.

As part of the announcements made at San Diego Comic-Con, IFC Films and Shudder have confirmed that In A Violent Naturewhich premiered on July 19, 2024 and is already positioned as one of IFC Films’ most successful films, will have a sequel, which will hit theaters sometime in 2025.

Although details are scarce, Chris Nash has been confirmed to be returning as a screenwriter and possible directorEmily Gotto, Nicholas Lazo and Samuel Zimmerman will oversee development for Shudder, while Peter Kuplowsky and Shannon Hanmer will serve as producers.

For those who haven’t seen the movie, In A Violent Nature It’s a slasher, similar to Friday the 13th, which focused on a killer looking for his next victim. Instead of other films of this style, which put a lot of weight on normal people, IFC Films’ work is entirely focused on Johnny, its murderous protagonist.

Remember, In A Violent Nature 2 will hit theaters sometime in 2025. In related topics, Deadpool & Wolverine is a box office success. Similarly, this is the trailer for the series of Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

Author’s Note:

It’s important that Jason Voorhees’ legacy lives on. Sadly, we haven’t seen any new Friday the 13th movies, and it seems like not many companies are interested in reviving this character, so it’s nice to see that other creators haven’t forgotten about this beloved villain.

Via: Variety