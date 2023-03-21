“We will probably start filming at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. So it will be there by the end of 2024 or early 2025,” said Ramsey, who plays the role of Ellie in the series. The other main character is played by Pedro Pascal.

The Last of Us takes place twenty years after the destruction of civilization by fungi that infect humans and turn them into a kind of zombie. The reactions to the first episodes of the HBO series were so good that the streaming service announced a sequel in January. Creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann also said they plan to make more than one new season.