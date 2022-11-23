After the disappointment of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, many wonder what will happen to this property. Fortunately, it is already in development Aliens: Dark Descentwhich will arrive next year. As if that were not enough, a new report revealed that two more games in this franchise are already in development, and one of these would be a sequel to Alien: Isolation.

According to Tom Henderson, who usually has accurate information about the medium, a AAA Alien game inspired by Resident Evil and Dead Space is already in development. Along with this, it has been mentioned that Alien Isolation 2, known as Project Marathon for now, it will hit the market in the summer of 2023.

Unfortunately, Henderson’s information does not reveal whether Creative Assembly, who handled the original Alien: Isolation, is working on a sequel.. Similarly, it is unknown who is in charge of the AAA project. Finally, it is important to mention that these are only reports, and at the moment there is no official information.

On related topics, you can learn more about the next Alien game here. Similarly, there is already an actress for the next film in the series.

Editor’s Note:

A sequel to Alien: Isolation is exactly what the series needs. Aliens’ approach to action has already been shown to not work quite right. In this way, it is necessary to return to the terror of Alien to offer the experience that the public wants.

Via: Insider Gaming