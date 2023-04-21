These days it seems that the deal Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard It has been more silent, although that does not mean that some files are still being explored by the regulators to have a clearer answer. And now, they have come across the declaration of a certain sequel to Xbox It would take a long time to create.

Due to a recent demand that was made by users so that this purchase process does not close, stephen totilo, a well-known media reporter, was able to access the mentioned files where some black scratches can be seen. But among what is readable, it can be seen that there is a sequel to a certain IP, but that it would take them 10 years to develop it.

Most intriguing redactions from last week’s amended complaint in the gamer lawsuit against the Microsoft-Activision deal: – A Microsoft franchise sequel on a possible 10-year dev cycle

– A presumably detailed explanation of something bad from May 2022 (Redfall/Starfield delay?) pic.twitter.com/OJETHAy8MM — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) April 20, 2023

The most intriguing wording from last week’s amended complaint in the player’s lawsuit against the Microsoft-Activision settlement: – A sequel to the Microsoft franchise in a potential 10-year development cycle – A presumably detailed explanation of something wrong from May 2022 (Redfall/Starfield delay?)

For now it would be quite an intrigue what the franchise that is in development will be and how long it would take to arrive, since at the moment they are working with Perfect Dark and it could be the IP. They could also refer to the restart of fablesince 10 years have passed since the last remaster for Xboxso there is also the option.

It is expected that within a couple more months the deal will finally have a verdict. Well, the decision of the regulator is missing USA.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: There are many possibilities regarding sagas that have been missing, but those created by Rare would have a slim chance, since Banjo Kazooie will not return and neither will Conker or even Jet Force Gemini.