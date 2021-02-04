Of the enigma proposed by the title, we will only have the solution, if it is one, in the last line of Maxime Actis’ book, “Landscapes swallow almost everything”. What do landscapes swallow? What impression of man in front of landscapes leads him to endow them with this engulfing power? What linguistic force can make them pass for voracious identities? And above all, why this “almost”? Willingness to lessen the fear that an irremediable “everything” would provoke? What if everything was, precisely, in this “almost”, this incompleteness into which poetry slips, they say?

Approaching the book with these concerns, the reader is struck by the immediate cohabitation between language, memory and the direct, violent presence of the world in motion.

“During the trip, K said it was not very cold

where he used to live it was sometimes -25 or -30 degrees

we roll, the huge trees

foamy road, ventilation OK near destination

he says

tonight there is a party, i will meet some friends there

we will drink

we are going to walk in the snow

and we are going to take pictures to remember ”

This is the first of more than two hundred texts in this substantial work, opening up avenues for parallel reading. You can enter it as a sort of collection of impressions of travels, and other more static moments, where precisely the landscape is formed from perceptions, created by speed, the night, what you walk along or what who comes our way, landscape made of absence or imposing itself on the motionless gaze.

But the landscape is not the world.

“The real is opaque, concrete and insignificant

there’s nothing we can do about it “

says the author, echoing Proust’s famous remarks on the bell towers of Martinville and Vieuxvicq that the car journey had inscribed in another landscape, suddenly moving and meaningful. The memory of displacement, perhaps, can institute it. Not without anxiety:

“To delimit the real worried”

The landscape swallows up the traveler who rushes into it, but only exists under the gaze of the one who tries to name it, and to keep it in memory. “Photo to remember,” said K. words rather, would say Maxime Actis, it still has to be possible.

The landscape is offered to the eye, but its access is blocked. Very early on, “the very simple motif i of the railing” took hold. Interposed between the landscape and the subject, it is this that ultimately looks at the author’s travel companion. With her “inscriptions engraved or inscribed with felt” in a foreign language, encouragement from football supporters, insults, obscene announcements, she exposes the opacity of the real to the language itself.

It is vain, however, to expect from poetry the help of a substitute, of an analogue to reality, of an expression of emotion.

“It is the sentence, there, and I wait

writing is not waiting for a perfume of death (or the perfume of cut flowers or mown grass)

it’s tasteless, it looks like boredom

that’s what I’m looking for

the sentence modeled on this everyday without relief in front of which we do not have to speak

often tasteless

looking at the roughness of the railing for hours on end, for example “

Attention to reality, the precision and the force of its trace in the book can therefore only be given by the very movement which “cuts and also erases”. The railing of language cuts, protects from the landscape and becomes an object by itself. The book supports his movement with the observation that

“It is bad to transfer the real

memory is badly transferred ”

The book can thus be read as a meditation on what poetry can. With the companionship of Williams Carlos Willams, Jack Spicer, Homer or Ovid, he combines library and hitchhiking, and invites us on this double journey. Bulgaria, Greece, Macedonia, Bosnia or Lozère, it offers us a use of the world where the desire to speak does not abolish the pleasure of doing and seeing.