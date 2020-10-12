Ben lerner

Yaw angle

Bilingual text

Translation from English and afterword by Virginie Poitrasson.

Joca Seria. 206 pages, 15 euros

When an airplane follows a winding path that sees its nose sweep across space from left to right and right to left, it is said to be yawning. It’s a good way to describe the way Ben Lerner sees and writes the world. From a little high, looking in all directions.

“THE BIRD’S VIEW stolen from the bird”

This beginning of one of the first texts of the book could allow us to enter it. Recalling that behind the abstraction of an expression there is a carnal element that one makes appear when one notices its exclusion shows that there will be play, that language is not transparent. Our access to the world passes – if it does – through game consoles, cell phones, movie effects, paintings, aerial views, airships. This does not take away either flesh or pleasure from these games of sensation and language. On the contrary:

“The moon, predictably is exquisite, as is the sight of the moon through a word”

“L’angle de lacet” is presented as a series of short texts, the first words of which are in capitals. Play with the notion of beginning or title, highlighting the arbitrariness of beginnings? Descriptive notations, chains of ideas, and even small scenes. Most of the time, it is a question of a relationship to the image – variation of point of view, optical device, drawing or painting, photo, computer – passing through an act of thought or language. Nothing abstract, but the mechanics of inferences induce dead ends, circular reasoning

“HE HAD SO MUCH RESPECT FOR PAINTING that he gave up. So much respect for the renunciation that he continued to paint. So much respect for the figurative he did in abstraction. And for the abstraction he suggested the tip of a breast ”.

The book can thus be read as a series of scenes, portraits, logical and absurd anecdotes, which ceaselessly call for the security of the structures of understanding which they continue to destroy.

“TINY PARTICLES OF DEBRIS SLOWLY DESCEND and push for evacuation of the concept.”

Ben Lerner invites his reader to plunge into the dead ends he traces, and to question himself. It is a question of letting in evidence the situation of the human being contradicted by his own capacities to say or to imagine.

“We intentionally hung our disbelief from ropes in order to manipulate it from above. “

The French reader will not necessarily have recognized the allusion (familiar to Anglo-Saxon high school students) to Coleridge’s “willing suspension of disbelief” which, according to the English poet, was the condition of adherence to a fiction. Ironic reminder, which can be read as bitter, perhaps resigned when he addresses himself to the reader who “often reads without knowing it, sometimes absorbs it and goes so far as to state a text which he imagines composing, whereas ‘in reality he is reading the words drawn by airplanes, those slipped between the lines, those displayed on the walls. “

“L’Angle de lacet” if it does not present itself as a work of philosophy of language, nevertheless mobilizes a thought that, from text to text, we see operate, associating concrete situations and a proposition concerning space and speech. Like the song of the canary thus transcribed “ONE BY THE LAND, TWO BY THE SEA” and this proposition “An abrupt change in the structure of the sentence returns our shots to our camp”.

The disjunction obviously causes surprise, which can go as far as discomfort, or laughter, it depends. We immediately feel in the world of nonsense à la Edward Lear or Lewis Caroll, more allusive, less assertive. The reader remains in doubt, cruelly forced to choose between rejection and complicity. Nothing stands out at the level of the speech act itself, although the atmosphere is clearly parodying.

The immersive effect of the succession of texts is for many, however, in the pleasure of this disoriented navigation to which Ben Lerner invites us. The author of “La hate de la poésie”

does not hide his desire to abuse him:

“When the reader comes to himself, the writer hits him again”

What follows:

“In case God is not dead, our astronauts have handguns”

We do not resist. Reading Ben Lerner is an ironic and serious experience, contaminating at the last stage all that can remain of confidence in the language, which always appears to be behind by a loop or a barrel on the real or the will to speak. There remain sensations, views, which Ben Lerner cements with a “rhetorical mortar”, according to the correct phrase of Virginie Poitrasson in his afterword. No “magic of words”, “power of images”. The poetry of Ben Lerner will not be at the rendezvous of “poetic old fashioned”. It is a first flight for new territories.