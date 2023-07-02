“Brilliant, honest and adorable” said Luís Roberto Barroso about the former minister

The former minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) José Paulo Sepúlveda Pertence died this Sunday (July 2, 2023), aged 85. He was admitted to the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital and died of respiratory failure. According to the advisory of the Supreme Court, the wake should take place at the STF itself, but there is still no confirmation of the time.

On his Twitter profile, the Minister of the Court Luís Roberto Barroso mourned his death. “Brilliant, upright and adorable, he influenced generations of Brazilian jurists with his culture, patriotism and detachment. He will be greatly missed by all of us”he wrote.

Sepúlveda occupied one of the chairs of the Court for 18 years, from 1989 to 2007. He was appointed by former President José Sarney. He was appointed on May 4, 1989 and took office on the 17th of the same month. He occupied the vacancy of Minister Oscar Corrêa, who had retired. In 1995, he assumed the presidency of the STF, a position he held until 1997.

