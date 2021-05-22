On Friday, May 21, the salsa group Septeto Acarey released their fourth album Be happy, a production created during the pandemic and whose message is to enjoy life and family.

The bassist and founder of the group, Reynier perez, spoke with La República about this production, which includes a tribute to Peru, recorded with an impressive constellation of artists from the national salsa scene.

“Ser feliz” is your fourth album, what can you tell us about this production?

This album contains thirteen original songs of the group, unreleased.

We did it last year in the pandemic. At that point we came up with the idea of ​​going back to school. We had all the time in the world to be able to create, since the concerts stopped next to other things that do not leave time for the creation of an album.

So, we focus on that, creating an album with many national and international artists. We had the good fortune to make a song dedicated to Peru, which is called “Peru: love at first sight”; It is one of the most important songs on the album.

There’s a song that gives the album its title …

Yes. “Be happy” it is written by the teacher José Luis Piloto.

We did a featuring with a Cuban singer based in Miami, winner of the Latin Grammy, Aymée Nuviola. A week ago we released the song with a very beautiful video clip.

What is the message behind “Be happy”?

Talk about happiness, of being happy, whether with your loved one, with your partner, with your family.

This song reflects everything that has been achieved with this album, despite what came with the pandemic, this confinement that we had, stop working, think about material things. We focus on taking care of ourselves, being with the family.

The video clip for “Ser feliz” was a collaboration with his fans …

Yes, we ask that you send us photographs with your families, in the happiest moments of your life. There were fans who sent us messages that said: “Here I am marrying my wife, and because of this damn virus she is no longer with me.”

The photographs that are captured in the video are real photographs. There were more than a hundred photos, many could not be due to the quality of the image.

Who else participated in this album?

We record with Albita Rodriguez, Cuban American Grammy winner. Was also Arturo Sandoval, one of the best trumpets in the world.

In this pandemic period they also held virtual concerts, how was the experience?

We have done two virtual shows, it is not the same as doing a live show. One has contact with the public, cheers you, asks for songs.

A virtual show is a bit colder, and it hasn’t turned out as expected . It was wanted to be done every month, but here people have not adapted to paying a ticket and watching it on television, when they can go to a YouTube channel, watch videos and things like that.

So, we were left to resign ourselves and hope that all this happens soon, and we can be ready with our live audience. And we decided to take refuge in creating new songs, to go sowing for when it happens to have a new catalog for our public.

And with social networks?

That is what we are giving you the most. It is a very important means of dissemination for us. Now that we are not doing a live show, we depend on social networks, it is our strongest medium to reach audiences around the world.

There are countries that receive our music much louder than others, depending on the tastes of each person, but I see that, if we have grown on Spotify digital platforms, Amazon, for that I am grateful to ONErmp, which is the distributor we work with.

Why the difference in acceptance?

We make a different salsa, we have an audience that follows us from 30 upwards. We have been increasing our followers in Mexico, Argentina, the USA and also a little in Peru.

We are grateful because the orchestra is Peruvian, although I, its founder and director, am Cuban by birth, but I feel like another Peruvian, Thanks to this country that welcomed me with affection, here I have my family, my children and I was able to create this reality that is Septeto Acarey.

What is the sauce that you guys make?

We have a mixture of son, which is the base of the sauce. Son is a genre that was created in Santiago de Cuba in the 40s, 50s, and encompasses all Caribbean genres such as bolero, cha-cha, Then when it arrived in Puerto Rico, New York, people put salsa on it, which is a more commercial name.

We make that sound, that traditional Cuban music, which is the format that I have in the group, that is why it is called Septeto Acarey, that was used a lot in Cuba, the quintets, the septets, who used a trumpet, a Cuban tres, a bongo, the güiro, the maraca.

Septeto Acarey has a different salsa than the normal one that is used to hearing, they have that of Cuba, of traditional music, of son , with the mix that the Peruvians give it here, the boys who are with us, that flavor of salsa made in Peru. People recognize it at the touch and know that it is us.

And now, on the local scene, who could do something like you?

Well, I’ve seen groups out there that make that traditional music, but they don’t make much of what the Cuban tres is, the sound I have of the tres, of a trumpet. Ray Callao they make a more wild salsa, they have another type of instrumentation and they make their own music.

How was the song “Peru, love at first sight” born?

The idea comes from me, because I am so grateful to be in this beautiful land , having had a nice family here, my children are Peruvian, my wife is Peruvian, I owed this song to Peru.

And one day I sat with Alberto Terrazos placeholder image Y Junior Expensive, singers from Septeto Acarey, and we started to create these lyrics. And the song came out on a tour, I remember we were in Mexico.

Then we recorded it and the manager’s idea came out, my wife, who tells me: “My love because you don’t share this song so that well-known singers in the field of salsa can sing it. From there he summoned Daniela Darcourt, Amy Gutiérrez, Cielo Torres, Farik Grippa, Alvaro Rod, Combination of Havana, Cesar Vega, good to all of them, and we got together, Tony Succar was also participating in the timpani, a blockbuster.

I would love it to be an anthem for Peru , but they still haven’t paid much attention to it, it’s a beautiful song.

We hope that one day here, which is not too far away, Peruvians will pay attention to this beautiful hymn that Septeto Acarey made with our invited artists to our beautiful land that is Peru.

