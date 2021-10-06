The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) registered a drop of 0.55% in September, after deflation of 0.14% in August, reported this Wednesday, 6, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The result of the indicator showed a less intense decline than the negative median of 0.65% obtained in the survey estimates of the Broadcast Projections, whose range ranged from a fall of 1.22% to an advance of 0.21%. As a result, the IGP-DI accumulated an increase of 15.12% in the year and an increase of 23.43% in 12 months.

FGV also informed the results of the three indicators that make up the IGP-DI. The IPA-DI, which represents the wholesale, fell 1.17% in September compared to a fall of 0.42% in August. The IPC-DI, which assesses the evolution of retail prices, rose 1.43% in September, after increasing 0.71% in August.

The INCC-DI, which measures the impact of prices on construction, increased 0.51% in September, after rising 0.46% in August.

The price collection period for the September index was from the 1st to the 30th of the month.

IPAs

The wholesale prices of agricultural products measured by the Agricultural IPA dropped 0.04% in September, after a 3.93% increase in August, within the IGP-DI), informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation. Wholesale industrial products – measured by the Industrial IPA – fell by 1.64% last month, compared to a 2.11% decline in August.

Within the Wholesale Price Index according to Stages of Processing (IPA-EP), which allows viewing the transmission of prices throughout the production chain, the prices of final goods increased 1.26% in August, compared to an increase of 2 .19% in the previous month.

Intermediate goods prices rose 1.91% in September, after increasing 1.84% in August. Prices of raw materials fell by 5.75% last month, after falling 4.17% in August.

