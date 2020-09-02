Is summer 2020 over now? The days are getting shorter. After “Kirsten” everything feels quite autumnal. The weather forecast for the rest of the summer.

Munich – The Summer 2020 is slowly coming to an end. What that means in terms of weather remains to be seen. For meteorologists that begins Fall 2020 – as every year – on September 1st. In order to compare weather data and compile statistics, the meteorological season begins at the beginning of the month and always lasts three complete months. This applies to autumn, winter, spring and summer.

Of the astronomical or calendar beginning of autumn depends on the position of the sun. If day and night are the same length, the calendar autumn begins. The date of the equinox in September changes from year to year. In Central Europe, the autumn equinox falls on September 22nd or 23rd. It is still a bit towards the meteorological and calendar beginning of autumn. A look at the calendar reveals: It’s still August – and that still sounds like a lot summer and barbecue weather.

season meterologically beginning meterologically end astronomical beginning astronomical end spring 1st March 31. May 19./20/21. March 20th June summer June 1st August 31 June 21st 21./22. September autumn September 1 30th of November 22./23. September 20.21. December winter December 1 28. (29). February 21./22. December 19./20. March

The prospects for the rest of summer 2020 could be better, probably true. Storm low “Kerstin“Brings autumn instead of summer feelings. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of hurricane gusts *, heavy storms, thunderstorms and heavy rain. The weather will calm down on Thursday. The wind then gradually subsides. But is it already over with summer? What are the prospects?

“Inconsistent and cooler” it will be loud on Friday DWD forecast. Dense clouds with showers come in from the west. The next low ridge pulls in and brings new rain. It remains thunderstorm. At the weekend there is long-lasting and in some areas heavy rain in the south. At the Saturday the temperatures drop to 19 to 24 degrees. Where it rains, it gets noticeably cooler – shivering 15 degrees. At the Sunday it looks similar so far. A mix of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Only in the east is it friendlier and dry.

At the start of the new week, according to the DWD weather expert, it is loosening up, especially in the southwest and the far north. To the south of the Danube and in eastern Bavaria, however, rain is still to be expected at times and thunderstorms in isolated cases. There are also a few showers and brief thunderstorms on the coast. The maximum values ​​are then 17 to 22 degrees. So it hardly looks like stable summer weather 2020 at the moment. The hot days are apparently over. The autumn is here.

When it comes to autumn, many people immediately think ofIndian summer” a. However, the term has little in common with old women. But goes to the old German word “white“Back – that weave means. The strange term “Indian summer” is said to have something to do with cobwebs. In the good weather period in autumn, spider threads can be observed in nature. Young spiders let themselves be carried away by the spinning threads in the warm wind. In the backlight, the floating filaments are easy to see. Especially if the dew has formed during the night. The word “old women” also turns into mythological goddesses of fate, who knowingly create the threads of life of gods and people, explains the DWD on its website.

“From a meteorological point of view, the term Indian summer does not appear to be misogynistic or disrespectful,” emphasizes the DWD in its information on Indian summer. Because, the term landed before the Darmstadt Regional Court as early as 1989. A plaintiff born in 1911 felt comfortable with the term “Indian summer” in the weather reports degraded by the German Weather Service. The woman wanted the term “Indian summer” to be replaced by post – or late summer. The The court dismissed the lawsuit. The term would not interfere with the personal rights of older women and violate personal rights.

According to the DWD, the “Indian summer” is a constant early autumn one High pressure over Central Europewhich occurs particularly frequently from mid-September to early October. Summer temperatures during the day and cool nights with dew and fog. The weather phenomenon is a so-called weather singularity, such as sheep cold or dog days. A typical weather situation that is very likely to keep returning. Indian summer cannot be fixed on a certain date. As a rule, a period of good weather occurs in the second half of September. At the beginning of autumn, which this year falls on September 22nd. (ml) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

