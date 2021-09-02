Mallorca remained on bad weather alert this morning after a freak storm hit the island overnight with heavy rain and high winds.

The island will be on bad weather alert for most of the day with more rain being forecast.

Overnight wind speeds (measured in kilometers per hour).

67 Banyalbufar 64 Serra d’Alfàbia 63 Sóller, Puerto 62 Palma, Dic de l’Oest 53 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 52 Calvià 50 Portocolom 49 Palma, Portopí 48 Port de Pollença 48 Far de Capdepera 42 Palma, Univ. Overnight rains: (measured in rain per square meter).