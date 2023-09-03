The National Center of Meteorology reported that September, which is the last month of the summer months, witnesses the beginning of a decrease in temperatures, especially during the night and during the second half of it, as the autumn season begins astronomically on the 23rd of this month, with the sun perpendicular to the equator, and then it goes outward. south towards the Tropic of Capricorn.

The center indicated that the impact of the India seasonal depression gradually weakens and recedes during this month, with the country continuing to be affected by the extension of thermal depressions from the center of the Arabian Peninsula, accompanied by relatively active winds that raise dust, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility at times.

The opportunity remains ripe for the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, especially over the eastern region, and its impact may extend to some interior regions of the country.

According to the center, southeastern winds prevail at the end of the night and in the morning, and turn to northwest during the noon and evening due to the influence of the land/sea breeze cycle, and the humidity in the air increases slightly during this month compared to August, especially in the second half of it, and the average relative humidity is 49. As a result, the chances of fog and light mist formation increase over separate areas of the country.

He stated that the eastern regions of the country, especially the mountainous ones, remain under the influence of the India seasonal depression, which leads to the formation of cumulus and thunderstorm clouds, and its effect may extend inland, causing rains of different intensity, pointing out that the average temperature during this month ranges between 32 And 34 degrees Celsius, where the average maximum temperature is between 38 and 41 degrees Celsius, and the minimum between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius.

According to the climate statistics for the month of September, the center confirmed that the highest temperature recorded in the country during this month was 51.1 degrees Celsius in 2016 in Mukhairz, while the lowest temperature was on Jebel Jais in 2015, which was 16.5.

The center expected that today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming to the east and south that may be accompanied by afternoon rain, with a rise in temperatures that will become humid at night until tomorrow morning, with the chance of fog or cloud formation. Light fog over some coastal and inland areas, especially the western ones, noting that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to cause dust during the day, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour, and may reach 35 kilometers per hour at sea. The waves will be light to medium at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will remain clear to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, with the possibility of some forming east and south and may be cumulus cumulus in the afternoon, and become humid at night until Tuesday morning, with the chance of fog or light mist forming in some western regions. While the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to raise dust, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour, reaching 35 kilometers per hour on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Arabian Sea. Oman.