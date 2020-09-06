Like a vacation, in September. “It’s very good, the weather is still super sunny, super hot, there are a little less people, it’s cheaper so it’s great”, testifies, delighted, this vacationer of September. “We were to leave in June for Spain, with the Covid it was canceled, we postponed to September and then we decided, like many French people to stay with us”, explains this tourist who crossed France to reach Cannes (Alpes-Maritimes).

This camping shows an occupancy rate of 65%, not quite as much as last year, but it is a good late season. “We always have last minute reservations (…) we have had a lot of cancellations from foreign customers, but it is replaced by French customers who decide to come on vacation”, explains Jennifer Carrara, receptionist at the St Louis campsite in La-Roquette-Sur-Siagne.

“I work in the building industry, we weren’t able to close this year, we worked, hence the reason for leaving in September”, explains this tourist. “The month of September promises to be good, in terms of reservations, we are at over 90%, it’s still very interesting”, confides Rémi Becherel, owner of “châteaux in the trees”.

