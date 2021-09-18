Like so many people, I grew up worshiping symbols that I couldn’t understand. Every September it was time to compose heartfelt tirades — hollow and bombastic, that is to say — about homeland, flag, heroes, deeds and national pride: duties with which one fulfilled without question, like someone filling in an old elementary form by heart. Whether through candor, defensive embarrassment, playfulness, or fear of punishment, children are gifted students — if not accomplished masters — in the arts of simulation. Nobody like them plays at being who they are not.

One attended civics classes with the same mask as the catechism in adolescent years: nothing said there had the least weight, even if it included grave oaths before clearly superior instances, such as the homeland and the Lamb of God. One finally swears all that is necessary, in the certainty that his elders cannot decipher his thoughts, but how to think about what he is saying if there are many terminations there that he cannot understand or dictionary in hand. Could it be that those politicians who starred in official events with their foreheads high and their buttocks upright did know what they were doing, hearing and saying on such slippery occasions?

I remember that once, during the annual declamation contest, a certain lame fellow chose to recite, instead of a poem, the entire lyrics of the National Anthem. The experience was strange, to say the least. Once stripped of the music, González Bocanegra’s lines sounded more or less impossible. There is hardly a single free stanza of the fatherland-or-death that some cavemen still glorify today. It was fortunate, at least, that we never had to learn the verses in full. “And he who succumbs to the fiery shrapnel from the homeland in the aras, will obtain in reward a tomb where the light shines with glory”, one of them prayed. I remember it very well because I touched wood on the desk as soon as I listened to it and chewed it. The civics teacher already knew what he could do with his shiny grave.

I remember my elders arguing if the most beautiful anthem in the world was that of Mexico or The marsellesa (as if they knew everyone else) or boasting that “like Mexico there are not two” (as if there were two or more Japanese, French or Belgian Congos). Nothing very different from those who taught you their religion boasting that it was “the only true one.” But it was not my elders, as I was discovering, who drew from those symbols, but specifically their administrators, the politicians. People who in theory did not think of themselves, but of “the high sights of the country.” Is it to say that they were the eyes of the country, its ears, and ultimately its great interlocutors, as priests would be God’s? So we were morons?

“The Latin of his corrupted friars I translate word for word into the common language, so that it can be seen that it is a hoax,” wrote Bertold Brecht, perhaps without thinking that he carried the parish priests of his own faith in the same way. The simulator usually, in the name of Heaven or the homeland, expresses itself through symbols and arcana, in theory elevated and ultimately pedestrian, so that we swallow ourselves like children and repeat like macaws the nonsense that no one in their right mind would take for good. Unless it is clear that it is all lies, as in childhood. “Nationalism is the culture of the uneducated, and they are legion,” Mario Vargas Llosa has written in this regard.

I said it, of course, for many years, but the truth is that I never believed in the resurrection and everything-else-according-to-the-scriptures, nor would I have agreed to be anyone’s soldier, nor do I ambition a gleaming tomb. You know why you love your country, and true love has plenty of simulacrum, as much as lies and hollow words every September hinder it.

Xavier Velasco