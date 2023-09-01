The usual tsunami of premieres to which the television industry has accustomed viewers in the fall will not be as mighty this year, and September is proof of this. Strikes by writers and actors have left American free-to-air television with hardly any series, and the platforms, although they are still well stocked, are cautious when launching to prevent the consequences of a strike that could still last for weeks. Without going any further, of the titles we selected this month, half were released months ago in their country of origin. One of those series that is now coming to Spain is an applauded television creation by the director of daggers in the back. The fiction based on the case of the Urban Police will also see the light of day and one of the most applauded British police officers of recent times arrives.

In addition, this month returns, with its second season, the fantasy of the wheel of time (Day 1 on Amazon Prime Video). Maxi Iglesias and Ximena Romo are two scammers in The artists (day 8 on Amazon Prime Video) and one of the inspectors of crime in paradiseplayed by Kris Marshall, premieres his own series, Beyond Paradise (day 10 in COSMO). the universe of the walking dead continues to expand with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (11th on AMC+), which moves the action to France. The haunting and shocking thriller British Wolf (day 14 on HBO Max) brings a proposal that combines police, black comedy and extreme violence.

in romantic comedy Sleepless nights (22nd on Apple TV+), two insomniacs share experiences and reflections at night. The Continental (22nd on Amazon Prime Video) delves into the universe of John Wick to explore the origin of the iconic hotel. The current issue of abuse of power in sport is at the center of the British backhand (day 24 on Movistar Plus+), with Aiden Turner, while some young superheroes and students from Godolkin University are the protagonists of Generation V (day 29 on Amazon Prime Video), series derived from The Boys. And throughout September, Atresplayer will premiere the drama set in the seventies between lands.

Of the releases and comebacks this month (which you can check on our calendar), we recommend giving this selection a try.

Justified: Savage City

Timothy Olyphant and Victor Williams, in ‘Justified: Savage City’.

Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens, who has now left Kentucky to start a new life in Detroit. Eight years later, Raylan combines his work as a bailiff with his work as the father of a 14-year-old girl. A chance encounter will confront him with a violent sociopath and his lawyer. The return of the series has been, in general, well received by specialized critics, who have appreciated its ability to reinvent itself as an independent story and not cling too much to the past while maintaining the essence of the character.

Where and when to see it? From day 6 on Disney +.

the body on fire

Úrsula Corberó, as Rosa Peral in the series ‘The body on fire’.

In May 2017, the discovery of a charred car in the Foix reservoir (Barcelona) revealed a corpse inside. The body turns out to be that of an agent of the Urban Guard. The investigation focuses on his environment, especially his partner, Rosa Peral. Little by little, a whole network of toxic relationships, manipulation, sexual scandals and violence within the police force will be revealed. Úrsula Corberó gets into the skin of Rosa Peral while Quim Gutiérrez plays Albert López, another agent with whom Rosa had a relationship. A real case with all the ingredients (morbidity, sex, deceit, crimes…) to serve as the basis for an addictive series. And whoever wants to complete the case, the same day the documentary is released Rosa Peral’s tapes.

Where and when to see it? The eight chapters will be available on the 8th on Netflix.

Chivalry

Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani, in the first episode of ‘Chivlary’.

British romantic comedy that premiered last year, starring Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani, and received good reviews in the British media. The cinema after Me Too is the setting in which this story takes place, in which a producer who carries attitudes that are not in keeping with the new times turns to a respected feminist filmmaker to try to straighten out a project that does not conform to what the study expected. The two will try to persuade a director to reshoot some scenes while navigating the changes that have come to cinema, both on screen and off. The experts praised both the treatment of the underlying issue and the chemistry between the protagonists.

Where and when to see it? Filmin premieres the six episodes on the 12th.

The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon, in the third season of ‘The Morning Show’.

After a well-received first season, the second batch of episodes of the series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon had a more lukewarm reception. The new episodes will try to recover the height by making a clean slate to place their characters in new places, facing new loyalties and an uncertain future. A tech mogul (played by Jon Hamm), who even takes the protagonists into space, sets out to buy the chain on which the action takes place. Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies and Mark Duplass repeat in the cast of the series that shows the tug of war behind the scenes of a news television channel.

Where and when to see it? The first two episodes arrive on the 13th on Apple TV+, followed by a new one every week.

poker face

Natasha Lyonne, in the second episode of ‘Poker Face’. Peacock (Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

It is one of the premieres that has received the most applause from American critics so far this year, and it finally arrives in Spain. Rian Johnson (director of daggers in the back) is the creator of this story that takes up the spirit of Colombo and other classic police officers to follow the peculiar Charlie Cale, a woman with a curious ability that lets her know when someone is lying. As she travels in her car down the highway, at each stop she will encounter a strange crime that she will solve thanks to her gift. Natasha Lyonne is nominated for an Emmy thanks to her performance. The experts have also highlighted the strength of the script and direction.

Where and when to see it? SkyShowtime premieres the first two episodes on the 15th, followed by a new one every week until completing the 10 of its first season.

sex education

Emma Mackey, in the fourth season of ‘Sex Education’.

The fourth season of this youth dramedy moves the protagonists to a new high school, where they will discover an environment that is even more open and progressive than they are used to. Meanwhile, Maeve lives her dream at a prestigious university in the United States receiving a class from a renowned writer and Otis yearns for her from a distance from her. The series, which has as one of its main ingredients the exploration of sex and the feelings between its protagonists, reaches its final season in very good shape and has become one of the most outstanding British productions on its platform thanks to its funny and intelligent scripts, its charismatic actors and the development of the characters.

Where and when to see it? The fourth season premieres Thursday the 21st on Netflix.

starstruck

Rose Matafeo, in the third season of ‘Starstruck’.

Another story in which its scripts and the interpretation of its protagonist shine is this British romantic comedy that has managed to break with the clichés of the genre to reinvent them and take advantage of them to its advantage. Jessie, a somewhat disastrous and very ironic woman, ends up, by chance in life, in a relationship with a very famous actor. The love story has evolved and already in the third season we meet Jessie two years after the distance put an end to the relationship. As she watches the lives of her friends advance, she feels that she is being left behind and wonders what she is really looking for. A little gem that both fans of romantic comedies and those who run away from them can like thanks to its intelligent dialogues and hilarious situations.

Where and when to see it? The third season premieres on the 28th on HBO Max.

Blue Lights

Sian Brooke, in the series ‘Blue Lights’.

British critics ranked this police drama at the height of Line of Duty and the audience for each episode on the BBC grew week by week. “Fascinating and full of nuances,” they said in Guardian. Its plot enters a police station in Belfast through three rookie police officers who try to pass their probationary period with the help of veteran officers. In their day to day they face street gangs, drug trafficking and undercover operations, but the job becomes more complicated when they become involved in a large-scale investigation of a local mafia and the sense of threat grows among the agents. It is already renewed for a second season.

Where and when to see it? Movistar Plus+ premieres its first episode on Friday 29, with a new one every week until it completes the six it has.

Other outstanding series of September

