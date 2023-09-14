Like other industries, banking institutions are aware that, in order to be truly competitive in an increasingly open market, they have to offer more than the best financial services.

And that is something that the Banorte banka Mexican financial entity that makes available, in addition to the best financial services for its clients, some extra benefits.

It is in this way that, in accordance with what it has been promoting in recent days, within the framework of the national month, Banorte bank surprises its account holders with an incredible fixed annual rate on mortgages.

“Brand new home is possible! Take advantage of the national month promotions, choose your Mortgage with a Strong Developer and get a fixed annual rate from 10.28%,” can be read in a publication posted on the official account of the social network X (Twitter) of Banorte.

September only! Banorte GIVES AWAY mortgage service and surprises with its interest rate/Photo: screenshot

It is in this way that, during the month of September of this 2023the Mexican financial entity calls on its clients and potential clients to choose your Mortgage with a Strong Developer and, in this way, be able to access the benefits exclusives that this entails, you should know:

*Fixed annual interest rate of 10.28%

*0% opening commission

*No monthly administration fee

*Free appraisal

*Exclusive benefits for participating Strong Developers.

September only! Banorte GIVES AWAY mortgage service and surprises with its interest rate/Photo: Cuartoscuro

However, in order to access the benefits that Banorte offers in terms of mortgages, the following must be met: requirements:

*Applies for homes up to $10 million pesos or 50% of the cost for homes greater than that value.

*Fill out the application that appears on the official Banorte website.

*Submit proof of address no older than three months.

*Submit proof of minimum income of 10 thousand pesos gross per month.

Likewise, Banorte’s Strong Developers are the following:

*SADASI

*RUBA

Each of the above manages its own promotions, just as it applies them in certain states, hence it is advisable to review the financial institution’s web portal to find out this information.

Finally, keep in mind that this exclusive promotion that Banorte is offering will only apply until next September 30, 2023so if you plan to benefit from it, we recommend that you contact the bank.

