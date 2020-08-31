Before getting into today’s topic, go ahead that this coming week I owe you a second installment of the routes through Cantabria, this time with Pas and Asón as protagonists and in response to the suggestion of a Twitter user whose name I will mention in said article. Glove collected and item in the oven.

And now you are going to allow me to change the third a bit. Let me get a little deeper and reflective. But in these late hours of August, the last stragglers are already returning from their vacations. Those who have been able to take advantage until the end, because the vast majority are already at home. In addition, as it always passes through my land on the last weekend of August since I can remember, west and east fight giving rise to changes in temperature within hours, storms at sea and unpleasant days for the beach. What accelerates the summer exodus.

The days, now yes, are shortened by the minute announcing the farewell to the festive season of the year par excellence. And that precisely this year has been so strange that, when common sense called for a prudent and moderate relaxation, many – acquaintances included – have hit the summer of their lives and have not hesitated to leave vast testimony on their social networks. As if the 50 days of strict confinement had made them come out like wild bulls from the pigpen. As if only they had been locked up and the others had not. Then why are we the way we are again. But hey, that’s another topic.

Your summer is over

I have grown up and now live in an essentially tourist town. The 22,000 inhabitants that we have from September to May become almost 100,000 in the summer months. This year much less, to the point that it was relatively easy to find parking. But I know perfectly well what it means to live a normal and working life in a town that multiplies its population of people who are spending their vacations. I’m used to it, and this year, as far as we all know, I have had to take those already common routines a step further. For example: try not to go out to eat on Sundays and do so, if possible, during the week. The same with the beach, which is massive to death.

End of Summer Party 2019 in my town. This year, obviously, it has been suspended

Europa Press

I’m not one of the typical unbearable ones who spend the day criticizing someone who comes from outside. Nobody bothers me, but you do the math and in the end it is not worth taking three times to do what you do normally and more comfortably for the rest of the year. It is a simple matter of saving energy and resources. It is about fleeing from the fashionable places – which there are, even within the town – and looking for places that are a little more secluded. Do not fight the space with the tourists. Give up tucking in elbows, getting into cycling lingo.

Besides, it is always the same. The increase is gradual. In June, close to the night of San Juan, people begin to arrive. It is to finish the school year and they are entering the first. Then comes July with the ultimate explosion. And going out with the bike is almost an act of faith… faith that you will arrive in one piece, with so many diverse drivers. Intense traffic, traffic jams at the entrance of each town, pedestrians laden with beach equipment that assault the road, whether or not there is a zebra crossing, cyclists who apparently do not have traffic lights in their town and do not know that when it is red they have to stop. Beeps, noise, smoke. And a terrible heat that prevents you, if you do not go out at the very first hour, going to the interior to climb ports and steep slopes.

But suddenly, one day, the change comes. And it was today. This morning I went out to do two and a half hours –which have remained at 2:10 am at the end- and nothing was the same. This change, unlike the other, is sudden. Suddenly you go out and all that bustle is gone. Give way to quiet silence. One that allows you to go on the road and hear the waves of the sea and even the song of the birds. The air no longer burns and the sky dawns tangled with clouds. Then, from noon onwards, everything comes back to plumb and that reminds us that meteorologically the season is not over. But the social summer does. That one has already left with all the tourists. And the coastal road is no longer full of cars on the verges, which are again for you.

Start mine

And this is when my summer begins. One that for many years – since I joined the world of work, basically – I enjoy much more than the central months, because it is also a summer that we know is ephemeral. September is coming and the days keep getting shorter. The beaches remain empty and allow you to make the shore your running track, for example. In walks and races you are no longer avoiding people, but dozens of seagulls take flight as you go.

Make this beach your running track

The bars are there for you, with life and joy but without stress. Little by little, the air becomes cooler and cooler. But when you live on the coast of Malaga, unlike the mountains, it is a pleasant cool that makes you no longer sweat due to the combination of heat and humidity when you go down the street. The sun heats up – and it can burn if you trust yourself – but it no longer scorches.

And when you go on the bike it is no longer necessary to add ice to the bottle to keep the water fairly cool for a while, and you have the option of looking for the route you want, because the heat is no longer going to be an impediment. As I was saying, what I like the most is that we know that that summer, or summertime as we say here once the school year begins again, is ephemeral. That you can even see it interrupted for a couple of days by the first rains – they are missing this year, because my region is a month and a half away from starting to suffer water cuts – but then it comes back again and gives you another week of that station. Another dose to rush and take advantage of because it is probably the final one.

How can I not welcome my favorite month of the year? I already wanted to see you, my September.