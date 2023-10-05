The European Copernicus Observatory announced on Thursday that “last month was the hottest September ever recorded in the world,” and it surpassed the previous record set in 2020 by a significant margin of half a degree Celsius.

The observatory said that the average surface temperature of the planet during the past month reached 16.38 degrees Celsius, which is an “unprecedented situation” as it is 1.75 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature for the month of September in the period 1850-1900,” that is, before the impact of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from activity. human impact on climate.

Also, the observatory announced in its monthly report that the average temperature in the world since the beginning of this year is 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than it was before the industrial revolution.

The observatory said that the average temperature in the world between January and September is the hottest on record during the first nine months of the year.

He added that this rate is 1.40 degrees Celsius higher than the rate that prevailed in the period extending from the 1850s to the beginning of the twentieth century.

Given that the Paris Climate Agreement set the world’s ambitious goal of stopping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the planet’s surface temperature during the period before the industrial revolution, the numbers published by Copernicus mean that the world is closer than ever to reaching this limit. Al-Aqsa.