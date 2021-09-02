We change the month, time to take a look at the news of the PC and console services.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 2 September 2021, 19:05 3 comments

We are already in September, back to work and school for some, weeks off for others, but always time to take a look at our great passion: videogames. Subscription services renew their incentives and as usual in 3DJuegos we bring you summarized in a special all the news of PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Prime Gaming and Stadia Pro, which are not exactly few, with very varied proposals for fans of action, fantasy and adventure.

Chaos on the stove and lots of action

With PS Plus, PS5 users can download this month one of the best video games to have a laugh with friends currently on the market. Specifically, with Overcooked: All You Can Eat! a remastered compilation of the first two installments of the series is promised, also adding support for online gaming.

We’re going hunting with Predator: Hunting Grounds, a 4v1 multiplayer shooter where we can choose between being part of an assault squad or taking on the role of a Predator. Fun on both sides is guaranteed in a proposal that adapts the veteran horror and science fiction film saga to the console.

We continue “hunting”, but he is fulfilling different assignments around the world with Hitman 2, the second installment of the World of Assassination trilogy in which we have to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and end his militia in a story of suspense and espionage with exotic open world settings.

PlayStation Plus Collection [Solo PS5]

The premiere of PS5 was accompanied in November by the PlayStation Plus Collection, an assortment of 20 PS4 video games that defined their generation:

Sony Worldwide Studios Bloodborne

Days gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of war

Infamous second son

Ratchet and clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Third developments Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Person 5

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

You can subscribe to PS Plus from 8.99 euros per month

Fantasy and two classics

In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope to save the Empire of Mankind. This is the premise of Warhammer: Chaosbane, a hack and slash action RPG in which we can choose between various classes of characters and fight the hordes of Chaos alone or with friends.

Also with the Gold Games we find this month Mulaka, an action adventure of Mexican development based on the indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people in which we have to fight against a strange evil that is destroying the land of the protagonist, starting a trip with many puzzles and close combat.

From the beginning of the month, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy Zone of the Enders 3D Collection, a remastered compilation for Xbox 360 of Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, signed by Hideo Kojima . For the second half of the month we will find Samurai Shodown II, ideal for those looking for a classic fighting video game.

Chance to discover hidden gems

As usual, from Prime Gaming they offer an interesting loot loaded with proposals at no additional cost of an alternative and independent nature. Perhaps the highlight is Knockout City, a multiplayer video game that seeks to turn exciting dodgeball battles into video games. But we also find the curious Unmemory, “a game that is read, a book that is played”. Definitely an ideal assortment for those who like to discover hidden gems.

Knockout City

Sam & Max Hit the Road

Candleman The Complete Journey

Puzzle Agent

Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis

Tools Up!

Unmemory

You can subscribe to Amazon Prime for 3.99 euros per month

Stadia Pro

Darksiders 2 as featured guest

With Stadia Pro we highlight this month the landing of Darksiders 2, an acclaimed action and adventure video game that arrived several years ago inviting us to play as Death, the most fearsome of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse. ARK: Survival Evolved, one of the benchmarks of multiplayer survival, also stands out. Finally, users of the service will be able to try Little Big Workshop and Wave Break.

ARK: Survival Evolved Darksiders 2

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager

Little Big Workshop

Wave break

Join Stadia Pro for € 9.99 per month

Game Pass and PS Now

In addition to these services that we have talked about, there are other subscription platforms that you can join. For example, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, which will give you access to a huge amount of video games for a few euros a month, with options to play through the cloud as well.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (first month for 1 euro). Immediate access to hundreds of games, including all Microsoft exclusives. In addition, the subscription includes access to EA Play and all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold.

PlayStation Now (3 months for 24.99 euros). It allows its subscribers to enjoy up to 700 titles from PS4, PS3 and PS2 on PC, and from PS5 and PS4 via streaming, being able to download those titles on Sony consoles.

