Austria, France, Germany, Poland and Switzerland on Friday announced their hottest Septembers ever recorded, in a year expected to be the warmest in human history as climate change accelerates.

The unusually warm weather in Europe came after the EU climate monitor said earlier this month that global temperatures in the northern hemisphere summer were the warmest ever recorded.

The French meteorological authority Meteo-France He said the average September temperature in the country will be around 21.5 degrees Celsius (70.7 degrees Fahrenheit), between 3.5ºC and 3.6ºC above the 1991-2020 reference period.

Average temperatures in France have been systematically exceeding monthly norms for almost two years.

In neighboring Germany, the meteorological office DWD declared that this month has been the warmest September since national records exist, almost 4ºC above the 1961-1990 reference.

The Polish Meteorological Institute announced that September temperatures were 3.6ºC above average and the hottest month since records began more than 100 years ago.

The national meteorological institutes of Austria and Switzerland also recorded the highest average temperatures in their history in September, a day after a study revealed that Swiss glaciers lost 10% of their volume in two years due to extreme warming.

The national meteorological institutes of Spain and Portugal warned that abnormally warm temperatures were going to be recorded this weekend, and on Friday the mercury exceeded 35ºC in some areas of southern Spain.

Records broken “systematically”

Scientists say climate change caused by human activity is raising global temperatures, which are around 1.2°C above pre-industrial levels.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service told the AFP news agency earlier this month that 2023 will likely be the hottest year humanity has ever experienced.

Higher temperatures are likely on the horizon as the El Niño weather phenomenon – warming waters in the South Pacific and beyond – has only just begun.

The alteration of the planet’s climate systems is making extreme weather events such as heat waves, droughts, forest fires and storms more frequent and intense, causing greater loss of life and property.

World leaders will meet in Dubai from November 30 to participate in UN negotiations aimed at curbing the worst effects of climate change, including limiting warming to 1.5ºC, one of the goals of the historic Climate Agreement. Paris 2015.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet – in particular by progressively eliminating the consumption of polluting gas, oil and coal -, financing the fight against climate change and increasing energy capacity renewables will be the central topics of the conversations.

*AFP; adapted from its English original