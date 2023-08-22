The parade will not have the participation of other security forces such as the PF or the Military Police; Lula administration wants institutional event

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will set up Armed Forces stands on September 7 in Brasilia. The structures must be located in the parade area and in the City Park. The parade will not have the participation of other security forces, such as the PF or the Military Police. As found out by Power360, the government wants an institutional event that is far from political speeches. Lula will make a speech on national television. The 1st rehearsal of the parade is scheduled for September 2nd. The 2nd rehearsal will be on September 6th. The security of the 7th of September will be under the responsibility of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) and must have a reinforced staff.