Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 10:51 am

The 7th of September parade in Brasilia takes place, so far, to applause from the public and in a friendly atmosphere, without major protests or boos to the government. Contrary to previous years, in which there were posters calling for military intervention and attacks on the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the public in the stands displayed this Thursday, 7th, only Brazilian flags.

The green and yellow T-shirts are not predominant, but they appear in greater numbers than the red ones.

Entry to the stands was restricted to 30,000 people.

Those who arrived after capacity was reached had to stay outside, following the parade on big screens.

At the entrances, there is a record of the frustration of those who did not gain access.

O Political Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) witnessed two groups that managed to break through the blockade.