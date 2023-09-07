Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 15:54

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has summoned civil servants from all ministries to attend the September 7 parade, this Thursday, the 7th, on the Esplanada. The idea is to guarantee a sympathetic audience for Lula in the stands, stop boos and prevent protests, eight months after the January 8 coup attacks. The president’s podium at the ceremony will have 250 officials, but future Centrão ministers, still in negotiations with the Planalto Palace, will not be there.

This Wednesday night, the 6th, Lula will make a speech on national radio and TV, in which he will highlight the popular nature of Independence Day. The tone of the speech will be one of pacification of the country to show that the green and yellow of the Brazilian flag is a symbol of everyone, and not of a ruler.

On the first September 7 of Lula’s third term, everything was prepared to “debolsonarize” the date and rescue what the president calls the “self-esteem” of Brazilians. So much so that the concept of Lula’s pronouncement will be that of a homeland without an owner, under the slogan “Democracy, Sovereignty and Union”.

blood and PIX

Planalto received information that former president Jair Bolsonaro’s allies mobilized their supporters to boo Lula as soon as he arrived at the ceremony on the Esplanada. On social media, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), sons of the former president, launched a “blood for Brazil” donation campaign to show that Bolsonarism rejects violence.

Other Bolsonaro allies, however, started a new mobilization on the networks to raise funds, as they did after the jewelry scandal broke. “Let’s all make a Pix of 1 real on September 7th for President Bolsonaro. So let’s show our vote and that no one regretted their vote. Each Pix must be posted on the networks on the 7th, okay? “This will be the newest manifestation of the 7th of September for the Brazilian Nation”, completes the text.

The Federal Police suspect that some of these donors are fictitious. According to investigations, the deposit strategy through Pix – which recently raised R$ 17 million – has been used to “launder” funds received by the former president from the sale of jewelry abroad, a fact denied by his defense.

Message

Since the invasion of the Planalto Palace, the Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) by Bolsonaro supporters, on January 8, Lula has tried to convey the message of unity between the Powers. It was on September 7, 2021 that Bolsonaro called STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes a “scoundrel”.

The mayors, Arthur Lira (PP-AL); of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-AL), and of the STF, Rosa Weber, confirmed their presence in the tribune of authorities in the parade on September 7, as well as the commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

With a sealed agreement to enter the government, deputies André Fufuca (PP-MA), who should occupy the Ministry of Sport in place of Ana Moser, and Sílvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) – about to take over Ports and Airports – were invited to the party, but they will not attend. The PP and Republican parties are part of Centrão, which has its greatest exponent in Lira.

Planned to increase the government’s support base in Congress, Lula’s ministerial reform has become a soap opera that has dragged on for more than two months and should leave political scars. As Estadão showed, the holder of Ports and Airports, Márcio França (PSB), considers it a mistake to hand over the ministry he now commands to the Republicans, the party of São Paulo governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, giving ammunition to a Bolsonaro ally.

Despite France’s resistance, everything indicates that he will even be transferred to Small and Medium Enterprises, the 38th ministry to be created by Lula. Both França and Ana Moser confirmed their participation in the September 7 ceremony.

no goal

The estimated audience for the parade is 30,000 people. The Ministry of Defense, commanded by José Múcio Monteiro, will take approximately 2,600 people to watch the ceremony in the stands.

The Presidency’s Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), organizer of the party, denies that the government has established attendance targets for each ministry. According to Secom advisers, a certain number of guests were opened for each folder just to facilitate the security operation, but all departments ended up requesting more vacancies.

The chief minister of Secom, Paulo Pimenta, said he did not believe in acts of vandalism on September 7th. “It will be a special moment for us to strengthen democracy and national sovereignty,” he said. Mucio was in the same vein. “We work for the pacification of the country and we are not going to let there be conflicts”, warned the Minister of Defense.