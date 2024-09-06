Steel fences were placed on the viaduct and the view of the Esplanade is obstructed to prevent attacks; Lula and Alexandre de Moraes will be at the site

The SSP-DF (Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District) installed steel barriers on a viaduct, known as Buraco do Tatuí, located in front of the Esplanada dos Ministérios, where the September 7th parade will be held.

Steel fences have been placed on the viaduct and the view of the Esplanade is obstructed. According to sources responsible for the parade’s security, the aim is to avoid possible attacks and accidental falls.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes will participate in the parade. There was a reinforcement of security protocols. However, the GSI (Institutional Security Office) did not identify any demonstrations against the PT member.

See images of the steel barriers installed in Buraco do Tatuí, central region of Brasília:

Despite the risk that the demonstration against Lula could not be identified, the GSI has reinforced security protocols. The parade on September 7 will be slightly longer. To this end, 600 members of the cabinet, 2,000 military personnel and 2,500 military police officers will be deployed.