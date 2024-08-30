In order to learn from the past, one must not forget it. Two German productions in Venice show how this task can be tackled in very different ways. Tim Fehlbaum looks back at the Munich Olympic attack of 1972 in the feature film “September 5”, which is being shown in a side series on the Lido. He does not capture the storylines that unfolded that day from different perspectives, but concentrates on the team of sports reporters at the American broadcaster ABC, who suddenly found themselves confronted with the hostage-taking in the Israeli quarters and decided to present the news situation as it developed to viewers in real time.