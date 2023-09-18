The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that Friday, Rabi’ al-Awwal 14, 1445 AH, corresponding to September 29, 2023 AD, is an official paid holiday for all workers in the private sector in the country on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday.

This came in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision regarding the approved official holidays for the government and private sectors for the year 2023.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation extended its sincere congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership, the people of the Emirates and the residents of its land.