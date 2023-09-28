Happy birthday to the ‘Flying Finn’

September 28, 1968. It is on this date that a future driver was born in Vantaa, a Finnish city located a few km from the capital Helsinki, who would write some of the most beautiful and exciting pages of Formula 1 in the 90s: Mika Häkkinen. An atypical career, characterized by world championship successes seasoned with sporting rivalries and overtakings bordering on the incredible, all completed after the serious risk of losing one’s life in a terrible accident. One aspect, that of being able to get up from the most disastrous falls to return to victory, is very rare to see, regardless of the sporting category.

The first steps and the debut in F1

Like most drivers, Häkkinen’s career began at a very young age in his homeland with karting, where he won numerous local and national competitions also thanks to his skill gained in the Scandinavian flick, i.e. the technique of controlling the car on ice. A series of successes that did not stop even at the end of the 80s with the arrival in the world of single-seaters, in particular in Formula Ford, Formula Opel Lotus Series and in the British GM-Vauxhall Series. A growth that earned him the move to English Formula 3 with the victory at the famous one Macau Grand Prix in Race-1, not without some controversy due to a contact with Michael Schumacher. A first challenge between the two that would continue from 1991year ofdebut in Formula 1 of both pilots. In that season, thanks also to the operations of his manager Keke Rosberg (until then the only Finn to have won a world championship in F1), Häkkinen signed a contract with Lotus in Formula 1 without passing through the cadet categories of the top series. A highly prestigious team, the British manufacturer was however close to the end of its experience in the world championship, but the Finn surprised everyone with his 5th place in Imola in the third race of the year, in a points zone which at the time still included the top six classified, and not ten like in recent seasons. He did even better in 1992, finishing in the top six on six occasions, coming close to the podium in France and Hungary.

Marriage to McLaren

The performances were quickly rewarded: the McLarenlooking for a pilot for the 1993 as a potential replacement for Ayrton Senna (should the latter decide not to continue with the Woking team), he contacted Häkkinen. The Brazilian ultimately remained at Woking, with the Finn nevertheless deciding to remain in England in the role third driver despite offers from other teams. From that moment on, the relationship between Häkkinen and McLaren would never be interrupted again. However, his debut as an official driver was not long in coming, thanks to Michael Andretti’s colorless performance which terminated the contract early. The Scandinavian driver then made his debut with the team in Portuguese GP, immediately qualifying ahead of Senna and subsequently making a joke to the latter, who didn’t take it well. Confirmed for 1994, Häkkinen achieved six podiums, achieving 2nd place at Spa-Francorchamps as his best result.

The Adelaide accident and recovery

Having switched from Mercedes engines to Peugeots, these did not allow the single-seater to have a regular season in terms of results, all despite the Finn’s two second places in Monza and Suzuka. However, in the free practice for the last GP of the world championship in AustraliaHäkkinen lost control of the car impacting at high speed against the barriers. In the crash he suffered several fractures, the most serious of which at the base of the skull. Despite the coma and the long recovery, the ‘Flying Finn’ (so nicknamed for a photo taken two years earlier in Australia, in which he was portrayed flying with his car after hitting a curb), he recovered quickly in 1996, in the first season spent alongside his new partner of team David Coulthard.

The first victories and world titles

Having returned in the meantime to Mercedes engines, McLaren laid the foundations in 1997 for the growth in competitiveness of the team while waiting for Adrian Newey for 1998. The demonstration was all in the Luxembourg GP, with the Häkkinen’s first career poleand especially in European GP. The event became mainly famous for the controversial contact between Schumacher and Villeneuve, with the Canadian’s subsequent world championship victory, but in that same race the Finn achieved his first success in F1. A result that was a precursor to the championship 1998closed with the first world champion title after a long battle with Michael Schumacher, which has become one of the most beautiful and almost completely free of controversy, also thanks to Häkkinen’s correctness and personality. The German from Ferrari, thanks to an injury suffered at Silverstone, then seemed to hand the Finn the possibility of winning the second world championship on a silver platter. 1999but, as if demotivated by the absence of the Ferrari driver, Häkkinen began to dangerously lose ground on his teammate. ‘Kaiser‘: Eddie Irvine. The proof was all later in the season, also characterized by an error by the Finn Monzawho lost control of his car at First Variant and was subsequently caught by cameras in tears. However, the McLaren driver managed to win his second and final world championship in Suzuka, in the last GP of the year.

The last years and the historic overtaking of Spa

With the advent of 2000 and with Ferrari reigning constructors’ champion, the fight between Häkkinen and Schumacher flared up again from the start of the championship until the last race, once again in Japan. Contrary to the previous year, it was the German who reported the ‘Red’ on the top step of the world championship podium for the first time after 21 years, but the most famous episode bore the Finn’s signature: a Spa-Francorchampsin an attempt to regain the lead over his rival, the Finn scored one splendid double overtaking on Schumacher and the lapped Zonta in the middle of the straight, in what is still recognized today as one of the most beautiful maneuvers in history. In the 2001thanks to the increasingly evident growth of Ferrari, Häkkinen lost motivation and decided to retreat at the end of the championship, subsequently undertaking a brief experience in the DTM. In his career in the top flight, as well as having given Schumacher trouble in his best years, the ‘Flying Finn’ boasts two world titles, 20 victories, 51 podiums, 26 poles and 25 fastest laps.

An S-tier overtake for the ages 👏👏👏 Mika Hakkinen performs ‘The Zonta’#F1 pic.twitter.com/HSg3ojqCnK — Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2020