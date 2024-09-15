Astronomically, on September 22nd, the fall season begins in the northern hemisphere of the Earth, coinciding with the autumnal equinox, and the sun is perpendicular to the equator, heading south..

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, said that on the afternoon of September 22, night will be equal to day in the Emirates, and night will increase at the expense of daylight hours, which will continue to decrease, while permanent night will gradually begin to prevail over the northern polar regions until the arrival of spring..

He added that in the early autumn evenings, a number of distinct star clusters shine, including the “Big Dipper”, and the autumn square “the winged horse”, which the Arabs called “the square of Aquarius”, begins to appear from the eastern side. The Earth also witnesses, during the autumn period, distinctive meteor showers that can be seen with the naked eye in clear skies. The peak of the following meteor showers is also seen during the autumn: “the Hunters or Orionids during the period from October 20 to 22, the Leonids from November 16 to 18, and the Geminids from December 13 to 15.””

Al Jarwan pointed out that temperatures begin to drop below 25°C at night and below 40°C during the day starting from the autumn equinox, and the atmosphere gradually moves towards moderation. As for the coldness of the night, it begins when the minimum temperatures drop below 20°C at night starting from mid-October to mid-April, while the coldness of the day begins when the maximum temperatures drop and are below 30°C during the day from mid-November to mid-March..

The winter rainy season is from the beginning of November to the end of March. The amount of rain during the fall is approximately 22% of the total rainfall and is concentrated in the latter half of it. Humidity remains high, so fog and dew form in the morning, especially from mid-September to mid-November. Autumn fruits, including pomegranates, citrus fruits and olives, are widespread in this season. The weather is also suitable for planting, cultivating, transferring seedlings and pruning trees. Most winter vegetables are grown in this season..