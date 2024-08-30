Every month, streaming platforms need to release new content, with the aim of ensuring that customers continue paying their subscriptions frequently. After all, the business cannot remain stagnant with the same thing, and customers could opt for other options. For this reason, the most important brands in the industry have already announced which programs, documentaries and movies subscribers can enjoy in September 2024.

Here is the list:

Disney+:

– LEGO Pixar: Animaventures – September 4

– The Chavez – September 11

– Agatha Everywhere – September 18)

MAX:

– Margarita does love you – September 2

– The Penguin – September 19

– The Ayotzinapa 43: A state crime – September 5

– One of Ours: David Chase and The Sopranos – September 7

– Divine Food Mexico – September 12

– Ariel Awards – September 7

– Emmys – September 15

Netflix:

– Apollo 13: Survival – September 5

– Rebel Ridge – September 6

– Boxer – September 11

– Technoboys – September 11

– Into the Flames: The Lost Daughter – September 12

– The Ugly – September 13

– Black Belt Agent – ​​September 13

– Sector 36 – September 13

– The Three Daughters (September 20)

– Divorced – September 25

– A true gentleman – September 26

– Corruption in Bangkok: Between Heaven and Hell – September 26

– The Lísábí Rebellion – September 27

– Rez Ball – September 27

– The last tear before laughing – September 3

– Uncovered: Hope vs. U.S. Soccer Federation – September 3

– Team Survival – September 4

– The perfect couple – September 5

– The Portal: The Hidden History of Zonas Divas – September 5

– Selling Sunset – September 6

– Hot Wheels: Top Speed! – September 9

– Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father – September 10

– The Circle: USA – September 11

– Angel Di Maria: Breaking the wall – September 12

– Midnight at the Pera Palace – September 12

– Salmon Island and Discord – September 12

– Cocomelon: Let’s sing! – September 16

– Legacy of Blood – September 20

– KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty – September 20

– The Kings of the East – September 25

– Nobody wants this – September 26

– Everyone wants to be saved – September 26

– The Monster of Old Seoul (September 27)

– Ahir Shah: Ends – September 10

– Deon Cole: Ok, Mister – September 17

Remember that some of the content may also change if you are from a region other than Mexicoso we recommend following the corresponding locality’s schedule. Without a doubt, this month does not have any big releases, we will have to wait until October with surprises on Halloween and its horror films.

Author’s note: There’s definitely nothing worth watching this month, so I’ll be watching the Bleach anime for a while longer.