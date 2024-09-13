Elektra is a retail store that stands out for offering a wide variety of products ranging from household appliances, furniture, technology, to vehicles such as motorcycles from the Italika and Hero brands. Its focus is on making quality products accessible through its “small payments,” offering flexible financing plans that fit each client’s budget.

Among the outstanding products sold by Elektra, Italika motorcycles have become one of the preferred options for customers looking for economy, functionality and versatility. Italika, a brand recognized for its quality and durability, also founded by Salinas Pliego, has gained great prestige in the Latin American market, being the number one choice for those looking for affordable motorcycles without sacrificing performance.

Elektra offers a variety of Italika motorcycles to suit different needs, from urban models to robust work bikes. Here are some of the most popular Italika motorcycles that You can find in Mexican retail, from their prices, payment flexibility and work model characteristics.

Work motorcycles have become an indispensable tool for various sectors. From food delivery and messengers From small business owners and entrepreneurs to work motorcycles, they offer multiple benefits:

Italika FT150GTS Work Motorcycle Grey

◉ Price: $24,499

◉ Paying $335 for 142 weeks

◉ It has a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 11.2 Hp @ 8500 RPM, a displacement of 149 CC and a maximum torque of 11 Nm @ 7500 RPM.

◉ Its electric and pedal-operated starting system is very easy to use, it has standard transmission, front disc brakes and rear drum brakes.

◉ Its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a double shock absorber swingarm, which give you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

Italika FT150 Work Motorcycle

◉ Price: $18,999

◉ Paying $260 for 142 weeks

◉ Approximate Fuel Efficiency: 32 Km/l

◉ Transmission: Standard 5-speed chain drive

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT200 Red Work Motorcycle

◉ Price: $25,499

◉ Paying $345 for 142 weeks

◉ It has a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 14.1 Hp @ 7500 RPM, a displacement of 205 CC and a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm @ 6500 RPM.

◉ Its electric and pedal-operated starting system is very easy to use, it has a standard transmission and front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a double-shock absorber swingarm, which give you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

Italika AT125 Work Motorcycle Grey

◉ Price: $18,999

◉ Paying $260 for 142 weeks

◉ Displacement: 124 CC

◉ Approximate Fuel Efficiency: 36 Km/l

◉ Transmission: 4-speed semi-automatic chain drive

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT150 TS Work Motorcycle Black with Green

◉ Price: $21,499

◉ Paying $295 for 142 weeks

◉ Displacement: 149 CC

◉ Approximate Fuel Economy: 32 km/l

◉ Transmission: Standard

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT125 TS Work Motorcycle Red with Black

◉ Price: $19,999

◉ It has a 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 10.7 Hp @ 8500 RPM, a displacement of 124 CC and a maximum torque of 9.5 Nm / 7500 RPM.

◉ Its electric starting system is very easy to use, it has a standard transmission, front drum brakes and rear drum brakes. Its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a tilting fork, which gives you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

Italika AT110 RT Red Work Motorcycle

◉ Price: $18,499

◉ It has a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 7.2 Hp @ 8500RPM, a displacement of 107 CC and a maximum torque of 6.5 Nm @ 7000 RPM.

◉ Its electric and pedal-operated starting system is very easy to use, it has a 4-speed semi-automatic chain transmission, single front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, and a forced air cooling system.

◉ This sensational motorcycle reaches a maximum speed of up to 70 kilometers per hour, has a tank capacity of 3.2 liters and a fuel efficiency of 45 kilometers per liter, and supports a weight of up to 150 kilos.

Italika FT250 TS Work Motorcycle Red with Black

◉ Price: $29,999

◉ Displacement: 107 CC

◉ Approximate Fuel Efficiency: 45 Km/l

◉ Transmission: 4-speed semi-automatic/chain

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika AT125 RT Work Motorcycle Blue

◉ Price: $22,499

◉ Displacement: 124 CC

◉ Approximate Fuel Efficiency: 36 Km/l

◉ Transmission: Semi-automatic

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT125 Black Work Motorcycle

◉ Price: $17,999

◉ Displacement: 124 CC

◉ Approximate Fuel Economy: 38 km/l

◉ 4-stroke engine

◉ Transmission: Standard

Italika AT110 LT White Work Motorcycle



◉ Price: $17,999

◉ It has a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 6.5 Hp@8500 RPM, a displacement of 107 CC and a maximum torque of 6.5 Nm@5500 RPM.

◉ Its electric and pedal-operated starting system is very easy to use, it has a semi-automatic transmission, front and rear drum brakes. Its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a double-shock absorber swingarm, which give you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

Italika FT200 GTS Work Motorcycle Grey

◉ Price: $31,999

◉ Displacement: 198 CC

◉ Transmission: Standard

◉ Performance per tank: 390 km

◉ Load capacity: 150 kg