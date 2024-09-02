A month of big releases on consoles and PC, with two major icons battling it out on rival platforms: early September sees the first ambitious AAA game featuring PlayStation mascot Astro Bot, while later in the month, Princess Zelda will have her first solo adventure on Switch.

September 3rd

The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, Xbox Series

Star Trucker (PC)

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series

September 4th

Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, Xbox Series

September 5th

What the Car? (PC)

Gimmick! 2 (Switch, PC)

September 6th

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Astro Bot (PS5)

September 9th

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series

September 10th

Yars Rising (PC, Switch. PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Atari VCS)

Towerborne (Early Access) (PC)

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aegis -The Answer- DLC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

September 12th

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series

Jackbox Naughty Pack (PC)

Hollowbody (PC)

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series

Wild Bastards (PC, PS5, Xbox Series

September 13th

Funko Fusion (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series

September 16th

Phoenix Springs (PC)

September 17th

Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series

Final Fantasy 16 (PC)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS4, Xbox One)

The Plucky Squire (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series

September 18th

UFO 50 (PC)

September 19th

Enotria: The Last Song (PC, PS5, Xbox Series

God of War: Ragnarok (PC)

Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series

Monument Valley (Netflix)

September 20th

Frostpunk 2 (PC)

September 24th

Rusty Rabbit (PC, PS5)

Ara: History Untold (PC)

Greedfall 2: The Dying World (Early Access) (PC, Console)

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

September 26th

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch)

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

C-Smash VRS – New Dimension (PS5)

September 27th

EA Sports FC 25 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Reynatis (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)

September 30th

Silence of the Sirens (Early Access) (PC)

Starfield Shattered Space DLC (PC, Xbox Series