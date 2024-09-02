A month of big releases on consoles and PC, with two major icons battling it out on rival platforms: early September sees the first ambitious AAA game featuring PlayStation mascot Astro Bot, while later in the month, Princess Zelda will have her first solo adventure on Switch.
September 3rd
The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Star Trucker (PC)
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series
September 4th
Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, Xbox Series
September 5th
What the Car? (PC)
Gimmick! 2 (Switch, PC)
September 6th
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
Astro Bot (PS5)
September 9th
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series
September 10th
Yars Rising (PC, Switch. PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Atari VCS)
Towerborne (Early Access) (PC)
Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aegis -The Answer- DLC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
September 12th
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series
Jackbox Naughty Pack (PC)
Hollowbody (PC)
Lollipop Chainsaw RePop (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series
Wild Bastards (PC, PS5, Xbox Series
September 13th
Funko Fusion (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series
September 16th
Phoenix Springs (PC)
September 17th
Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Final Fantasy 16 (PC)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS4, Xbox One)
The Plucky Squire (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series
September 18th
UFO 50 (PC)
September 19th
Enotria: The Last Song (PC, PS5, Xbox Series
God of War: Ragnarok (PC)
Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Monument Valley (Netflix)
September 20th
Frostpunk 2 (PC)
September 24th
Rusty Rabbit (PC, PS5)
Ara: History Untold (PC)
Greedfall 2: The Dying World (Early Access) (PC, Console)
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
September 26th
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch)
Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
C-Smash VRS – New Dimension (PS5)
September 27th
EA Sports FC 25 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
Reynatis (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)
September 30th
Silence of the Sirens (Early Access) (PC)
Starfield Shattered Space DLC (PC, Xbox Series
#September #video #games #coming #consoles
Leave a Reply