September 2023 transport bonus: how to apply, what are the requirements and all the details on the 60 euro voucher on public transport

Also in September it will be possible to request the transport bonuses. The incentive of 60 euros it was designed by the Government to support families, students, pensioners and workers in the purchase of season tickets for the local, regional or even between Regions public transport service. The voucher is also valid for trains.

Since mid-August it has been impossible to apply for the transport bonuses given that the funds made available have run out. For next month the click day is scheduled at 8.00 on 1st September. It is therefore better to be ready to avoid losing the opportunity to receive the voucher.

Transport bonus September 2023, the requirements

All those who have an ISEE income equal to or lower than can apply for the transport bonus 20,000 euros (previously it was 35,000 euros).

The voucher has a value of 60 euros and will be provided while stocks last. It is possible to request only one bonus per person.

