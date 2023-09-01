September marks the end of the summer holidays, with residual peaks of traffic motorway especially in the first two weekends due to returns. However, in general, traffic tends to be less congested compared to the summer months, such as July and August. In any case, in order not to get stuck in traffic highway it is good to keep in mind which are the last red dot days.

Traffic forecast September 2023

Traffic forecasts for September 2023 indicate that the first weekend of the monthespecially on Saturday 2 September in the morning, a critical traffic (red dot)while in the afternoon the situation improves slightly (yellow dot). Also there Sunday 3 September is scheduled as the day of heavy traffic (red dot).

Traffic forecast for September 2023, with yellow and red dot dates

The following weekend, that is Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 Septemberhas a level of moderate traffic (yellow dot)but the situation becomes more critical in Sunday afternoonwith a level of high congestion (red dot)especially in the direction of large cities.

With regard to heavy vehicles, the traffic ban for heavy vehicles is provided for in the Sundays of 3 and 10 Septemberfrom 7:00 to 22:00.

Highway traffic summer 2023 with red dot

September marks the end of the summer holidayswith an increase in highway traffic, especially on weekends, while the month represents the transition between summer and autumn, with many people returning from summer holidays, especially in the vicinity of cities and tourist destinations. The road sections to pay attention to are therefore already known since the summer, above all the motorways that lead to the big cities, especially on Sunday afternoons.

The busiest roads in summer 2023

During the summer of 2023, they registered over 220 million of transits on holiday itineraries, with an increase of 4.2% compared to the previous year. Some of the busiest roads include theA2 “Mediterranean motorway,” the SS106 “Jonica,” there A90 “Grande Raccordo Anulare” and the SS36 “Of Lake Como and Spluga.”

Accident rate decreased by 2.10%, with 1,510 accidents compared to 1,543 the previous year, while fires fell by 1.50% with 263 cases compared to 267 the previous year. The busiest days were in the first week of exodusaveraging around 6.9 million vehicles per day, peaking at around 7.4 million vehicles on Friday, July 28.

In summer 2023, motorway traffic increased by 4.2% compared to 2022

In the south, theA2 has had congested routes, especially tra Pontecagnano and Battipaglia with over 100,000 vehicles per day e between Battipaglia and Eboli with about 80,000 vehicles per day. At Reggio Calabria, over 42,000 average daily vehicles registered. Also in close proximity to Naplesthere have been congested areas, such as SS162NC with 71,000 medium vehicles and SS7QUATER with 45,000 medium vehicles, both at Giugliano in Campania.

In central Italy, the A90 “Grande Raccordo Anulare” saw over 128,000 vehicles per day in the west quadrant and over 90,000 on the rest of the route. There SS148 “Pontina” has registered over 55,000 medium vehicles at Ardea, and the SS2bis “Cassia Veientana” had significant traffic in the section next to the graft with the GRA.

Exit Salaria on the A90 “Grande Raccordo Anulare” of Rome

In the north, along the SS36 “Of Lake Como and Spluga,” about 64,000 vehicles pass through Lecco on average every day. On the SS434 “Transpolesana” 42,000 were registered, while an average of 30,000 vehicles per day passed through Trieste’s main road system, near Muggia. On the SS51 “of Alemagna,” in the stretch of valley near Longarone, an average of 25,000 vehicles were counted per day.

Finally, about 40,000 average daily vehicles were registered on the ring roads of Parma and Pescaraand 34,000 medium vehicles on the RA10 of Turin.

Traffic information on the motorway

For real-time info on traffic on the roads in summer 2023 online, you can consult the section Traffic Info on the ANAS website or corporate social channels (Facebook.com/stradeanas and accounts Twitter @stradeanas, @VAIstradeanas And @clientiAnas).

Traffic information is also available on the following channels:

GO (Integrated Anas traffic);

(Integrated Anas traffic); APP “GO ” by Anas, downloadable for free in the “App store” and in the “Play store”;

” by Anas, downloadable for free in the “App store” and in the “Play store”; CCISS Viaggiare Informati of the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data;

Viaggiare Informati of the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data; Toll-free number Pronto Anas 800.841.148 of Anas Customer Service to speak with an operator h24 and have traffic information in real time. Furthermore, by pressing the 5 key it is possible to have an overview of the traffic status on the network with the position of the construction sites, with the 0 key the forecast situation for the weekend is available.

of Anas Customer Service to speak with an operator and have traffic information in real time. Furthermore, by pressing the 5 key it is possible to have an overview of the traffic status on the network with the position of the construction sites, with the 0 key the forecast situation for the weekend is available. Customer Service Live Chat at the address ANAS to speak to an operator from 8.00 to 20.00 and also have information on traffic conditions in real time and on immovable construction sites.

Traffic bulletins are sent on Tgcom24 and on Anas partner radio stations: Rai Isoradio, Radio Italy (national).

