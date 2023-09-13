Sony announced today the complete list of games PS5, PS4 and Classics that will come to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium this month. A partial selection leaked earlier this week, but the full lineup is considerably longer. It is also the first title update since sony increased the price of both categories, putting the company’s choices under greater scrutiny.

The September 2023 Games Update contains 20 titles and will be available to download next week starting Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Here is the full list:

PS Plus Extra:

NieR Replicant (PS4)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5, PS4)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PS4)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS5, PS4)

Unpacking (PS5, PS4)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (PS4)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5, PS4)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5, PS4)

cloudpunk (PS5, PS4)

Against: Rogue Corps (PS4)

Tails Noir (PS5, PS4)

Call of the Sea (PS5, PS4)

west of dead (PS4)

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness (PS4)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Premium:

Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4)

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS4)

Star Ocean: The Last Hope (PS4)

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)

