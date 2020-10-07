“Global warming is really underway”, according to Olivier Boucher. The climatologist deplores decisions that are not fast enough.

“I’m sorry, but not surprised”, declared Wednesday October 7 on franceinfo Olivier Boucher, climatologist at the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute and research director at the CNRS, after the announcement by the Copernicus service of the European Union that the month of September 2020 was the most hot ever recorded in the world. The climatologist explains that “global warming is really happening and [qu’] we can expect a regular succession of records of this type, whether on a global scale or in regions and countries “.

However, the specialist does not “don’t think it’s irreversible”. “The climate will continue to warm, but it can find a new balance a little warmer”, he specifies. Olivier Boucher assures us that global warming will continue for “at least two decades” and warns: “what will happen beyond 2040 really depends on the action we can take now”. It is therefore necessary, according to the specialist, “implement the Paris agreement as quickly as possible on a global scale with all the good will to reduce these greenhouse gas emissions”.

Olivier Boucher is despite everything optimistic in his projections and indicates that“we can still stay below 2 ° C [d’augmentation] compared to the pre-industrial period, when we are at around 1.2 ° C. What is lacking, regrets the specialist, is speed: things are not going fast enough in relation to the urgency and the inertia that there may be in the climate system “.

On the other hand, in the event of a “black scenario”, “where climate-skeptics prevail, where we continue to use fossil fuels for several decades, we can arrive at scenarios of warming of 4, 5, 6 ° C at the end of the century”, Olivier Boucher alert. In France, we would have “a very different climate, much hotter, much drier, especially in summer, according to the specialist, therefore ecosystems that do not necessarily have time to migrate, to adapt, with an impact on agriculture and all economic sectors “.