September 19 in Mexico is a day that evokes painful memoriesbut also a sense of unity and resilience in the nation. On this day, it is commemorated the devastating earthquake of 1985, an event that left deep scars in the country’s history. However, with the passage of time, this date has become an opportunity to remember the importance of prevention and solidarity in everyday lifeas well as for honor the victims and heroes of that tragic day.

Thus, in honor of the victims and as an act of prevention, the September 19 has been designated as National Civil Protection Day in Mexico. This date has become an annual reminder of the importance of being prepared to face any emergency. Authorities, civil organizations and society in general come together to carry out drills and activities that promote awareness about how to act in the event of a disaster.

In Ahome, Sinaloa Yesterday on the esplanade of the Municipal Palace the commemoration ceremony for September 19 and National Day of Civil protection paying, for the first time, a compliment and sincere tribute to those in our municipality who dedicate their lives to helping rescue those who have had the misfortune of having an accident and are a very important part of the prevention mechanism in different events in the public life of our municipality.

This occasion recognized the work of 15 citizens and groups including Jesús Carolina Peñuelas Cota, Jesús Ramón Heredia González, Mixdel Alexander Sánchez Ayala, Carlos Germán Enríquez Contreras, Grupo Auxiliar Vial Villa de Ahome, Grupo de Radio Ayuda Los Mochis, Ramón Francisco Ledesma Cota, Yosio Germán Enríquez Ante, Carlos Rafael Morales Lugo, José Nazario Sierra Márquez, and Juan Valdez Reyna from Grupo Radio Ayuda Los Mochis, who received a plaque of recognition and a Tablet.

The winners of the Municipal Merit Award for Civil protection They were Pedro Fabián Amézquita Flores in third place who received a plaque and check for 5 thousand pesos; María de Los Ángeles Belmontes Espinoza from Grupo Gallos Internacionales in second place who received recognition and 10 thousand, while first place went to Reymundo Enríquez Contreras from Grupo Metro, who received a plaque of recognition and 15 thousand pesos.

The truth is that everyone, both those who work in the management of Municipal civil protection How the 250 volunteers that our municipality has deserve recognition not only from the authorities but from the entire citizenry, which beyond an award is the true award that the population gives to these heroines and heroes.

Likewise, at 10 o’clock in the morning the drill was carried out where we were able to see the civil and military protection equipment who are always ready for any contingency while reminding us of the need to be prepared and know the measures to take in the event of an accident.

So, September 19 in Mexico It is a day of remembrance, reflection and action. It reminds us of the importance of prevention and solidarity in our daily lives, while honoring the victims and heroes of 1985. As we move forward, we must keep alive the lesson learned from that tragic day: that prevention and unity are our best defense against natural disasters and any other challenge that arises.

More from the same author: