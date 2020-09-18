Fans of Indian cricket team and Saurabh Ganguly will surely remember the day of September 18. Former India captain Saurabh Ganguly is known for his batting, but in a one-day match against Pakistan in 1997, he won with amazing bowling. Any match between India and Pakistan, the thrill is at the peak and the same happened in the third ODI of the tour in Toronto.

In the third ODI of the series between India and Pakistan, Saurabh Ganguly scored only 2 runs while batting and he was dismissed as the team’s first wicket. Playing under the captaincy of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian team scored 182 for 6 wickets, after which Ganguly showed amazing bowling and the Pakistani team collapsed for 148 runs in 36.5 overs.

Team India won the match by 34 runs. Mohammad Azharuddin contributed the highest 67 runs for the Indian team. Apart from him, Robin Singh scored 32 not out and Rahul Dravid scored 25 runs.



The Pakistani team started well to chase the target of 183 runs and Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi together added 52 runs for the first wicket but then the wicket which started falling, ended with a defeat. Afridi scored the highest 44 runs. Ganguly took 5 wickets for just 16 runs in 10 overs from medium pace. He was voted man of the match.