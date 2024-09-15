This Monday, September 16Mexico City (CDMX) will be the scene of the traditional Military Parade in commemoration of the Independence of Mexicoan event that will be led for the last time by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, so it is recommended to take precautions before the street closures and changes to public transport.

The parade, which will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.will cause closures on several main avenues in the capital.

The parade route will begin at Campo Marte, proceed along Paseo de la Reforma Avenue to Juárez Avenue in the Cuauhtémoc municipality, continue along Eje Central and enter 5 de Mayo Street until reaching the Zócalo, the event’s final point.

This route will involve the closure of the main vehicular accesses to the Plaza de la Constitución during the hours of the parade.

Regarding public transportation, the CDMX Government has announced special schedules for this day:

The Metro Public Transport System will operate from 7:00 a.m. to midnight, adjusting its usual opening hours.

The Metrobús will begin service at 5:00 a.m. and will also close at midnight, adapting to the need for transportation during the holiday.

The Cablebús will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and the RTP will operate from 6:00 a.m. to midnight.

The Trolleybus and Elevated Trolleybus will have similar extended schedules, with the former opening at 6:00 a.m. and closing at 11:30 p.m., and the latter from 5:00 a.m. to midnight.

The Aztecas Trolleybus will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and the Light Rail that runs from Taxqueña to Xochimilco will operate from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In addition, it has been reported that Some Metro and Metrobús stations will be closedincluding the Zócalo station on Metro Line 2which will remain closed until further notice.

Alternatives to access the Historic Center are the Pino Suárez, Bellas Artes and Allende stations on Line 2, and San Juan de Letrán on Line 8.

