September 16th is celebrated as Mexico’s Independence Dayso many Latinos in the United States are already looking for where to celebrate. In this sense, there are activities on the occasion of this day, ANDso manyIn this sense, there are activities on the occasion of this day, that will be carried out in California and Texas.

According to the criteria of

Regarding where to spend this day of celebration, music and food, Univision announced that In Texas, the Historic Market Square, the Villita Historic Arts Village and Travis Park will offer various options for those looking to join the celebration. Market Square in San Antonio, Texas, will offer a varied program of events To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day:

On September 10th, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, there will be music, artisans and food stalls in a festive atmosphere.

On September 13, from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM, the Consulate General of Mexico organizes the Grito Cultural Program, with music, gastronomy and the traditional Grito de Independencia ceremony.

On the weekend of September 14 and 15, the Diez y Seis Fiestas Patrias will take place, with entertainment, mariachis and folkloric ballet, as well as the Dieciséis de Septiembre Parade on September 14, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, traveling through the Mexican-American district.

In La Villita, every Saturday in September, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, will celebrate Market Dayswith an open-air market of artisans, food and live music, and a folkloric dance performance by students on September 15.

As to River Walk, September 19, 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM, concerts will be presented at the Arneson River Theatreand on September 24th there will be a dance class from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. On September 28th, from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM, The Ugly King Superhero River Parade will be held in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

In addition, in Travis Park, September 13th, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PMthe Eat & Play event will be held, with food trucks and family activities. Finally, on September 15, At Traders Village, there will be a free concert with artists such as Michael Salgado and Grupo Siggno.

There is a wide variety of alternatives to choose from to celebrate. Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto Share

September 16th Independence Day Celebrations in California



But it’s not just Texas that will have great alternatives for this holiday. According to the city government, Santa Ana, California, will host the 44th Annual Fiestas Patrias Festival and Parade this year. Saturday, September 14 from 12-11 PM and Sunday, September 15 from 12-10 PM on 4th Street. These activities will feature performers, a carnival, and activities for the entire family.

Besides, On September 15th there will be a ceremony of the Grito de Independenciawhich will begin at 7:00 PM on the main stage of the festival. Another alternative will be available at the Government Center of Mexicali. Here a popular festival will be held that will feature concerts by Cristian Castro and Los Ángeles Azules. According to the media Uniradio Reportsthe musical activities will begin at 7 PM and will have a family atmosphere.