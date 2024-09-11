The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has issued a circular regarding the Prophet’s Birthday holiday, stating that work will be suspended in Dubai Government bodies, departments and institutions on Sunday, Rabi’ al-Awwal 12, 1446, corresponding to September 15, 2024, and that official work will resume on Monday, September 16.

The department exempted in its circular the bodies, departments and institutions that have employees who work on a shift system or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities, as these bodies decide the working hours for these categories of employees in a manner that is consistent with their operational requirements, and in a manner that ensures the smooth running of work in their facilities regularly during this holiday.