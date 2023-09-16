The 1September 5 This year, Mexico experienced a series of telluric movements that kept the population on alert. These earthquakesthat they felt in different regions of the countryare a constant reminder of the seismic vulnerability due to the geographical location of Mexico

In these states there were earthquakes on September 15

The epicenter of one of the tremors, with a magnitude of 4.1was located in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, at 2:50 crazy timel (8:50 UTC). This earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.8 kilometers and, although it did not cause significant damage, it served as a reminder of the importance of preparedness for natural disasters.

Another tremor, magnitude 3.3registered at 6:10 in the morning in Nuevo San Juan Parangaricutiro, Michoacán. This event was located 7 kilometers northwest of the town and at a depth of 2 kilometers.

At 7:03 in the morninga 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook Unión Hidalgo, Oaxaca, at a depth of 112 kilometers. This event, with a latitude of 16.59 and longitude of -94.64, also kept the population on alert.

Union Hidalgo was once again the epicenter of another earthquake, this time magnitude 4.2at 15:44 local time. The seismic sequence in this region became a cause of concern for local inhabitants.

In Chiapasa magnitude 4.3 earthquake It was recorded in Pijijiapan at 4:37 p.m., at a considerable depth. This highlighted the need to be prepared to face these situations at any time.

In Puebla, near Zinacatepecthere was a 3.0 magnitude earthquake at 10:57 a.m.reminding us that seismic activity can occur in various regions of Mexico.

Finally, in Nayaritat 1:30 p.m., a magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook the region, causing unrest among local residents.

The authorities, including the National Seismological Service and the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), urge the population to remain calm, obtain information from official sources and take appropriate security measures, such as carrying out drills and identifying safe areas in case of future earthquakes.